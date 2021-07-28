New Meadowbrook football coach Recharde Goodwyn hoping to lead Monarchs resurgence

There's not a dry shirt in the weight room at Meadowbrook these days, as the Monarchs football team readies itself for what new head coach Recharde Goodwyn hopes will prove a resurgent season this fall.
Since Bill Bowles led Meadowbrook to a string of successful seasons and a state title (2004) in the 2000s, the program has fallen on hard times. The Monarchs last winning season was in 2013 when they went 6-5, and they haven't won a game since beating eventual state champion Hopewell 13-6 late in 2017.
“That’s a heck of a win, and that’s the thing I’m talking about building on. Look what we’re capable of being at Meadowbrook," Goodwyn said of the victory over the Blue Devils.
"The last few years have been tough, and it’s been a lot of coaching turnover. I’m just looking to bring some stability to the program, and teach the kids how to compete and how to work.”
Meadowbrook, which starts practice Thursday along with most other local teams, will take 25 consecutive losses into its season-opener Aug. 27 at Hermitage. Goodwyn, a Petersburg alum who was part of the George Wythe staff which helped the Bulldogs break a seven-year losing streak in 2011, is working to instill the same resiliency he helped foster at Wythe in the Monarchs program -- one sweaty workout at a time.
“For the kids, to finally end that, it was euphoric for them," Goodwyn said of ending the losing streak at George Wythe.
“It was extremely exciting for them, but I was expecting us to win. I knew the work we had put in that previous offseason, and it just paid off. ... I’m just excited for the kids and the opportunity to get out there, compete and help them get their first win. I know it will be a great feeling for them to finally get that first one.”
Goodwyn, a Petersburg native who played linebacker for the Crimson Wave and at Delaware State, worked with the Hornets coaching staff in his last semester at the school after exhausting his four years of playing eligibility. That experience started him down a coaching path which eventually brought him to join a college teammate at Booker High in Sarasota, Fla.
At Booker, Goodwyn coached NFL-level talent such as Colts running back Marlon Mack; Cowboys wide receiver Osirus Mitchell; and Broncos defensive back Jamar Johnson, among other Division I recruits. Goodwyn said in Florida, he was "blessed to coach really talented players" and "learned a lot being a student of the game."
"It just opened my eyes to helping shape and mold young men," he said of his time at Booker.
“The philosophy behind how I run my programs is, if I can help you become a better individual, then in time, you will also be a better football player. Because the things that make you successful in life are also the things that make you successful in football -- hard work, commitment, dedication. If I can get a student or kid to buy into those things, it will turn you into a better player.”
Then his wife, a Washington, D.C. native, became pregnant with the couple's son, and they decided it was time to begin considering a move back closer to home in order to be near family.
Meadowbrook announced in mid-June that Goodwyn would become its fourth head coach in the past five seasons.
The first month has been a whirlwind for Goodwyn, a first-time home buyer whose son is now three years old. But through the turnover, he's already started building a strong network of relationships in and around a program he hopes will be defined by relentless effort -- and plenty of sweaty shirts.
"You can tell the parents genuinely care about what’s going on with the program and their kids, it’s been a great experience from that aspect of building relationships," Goodwyn said.
“When I say the work ethic that this group of kids has, they have really come in and pushed themselves. So I’m excited for the group, and I can’t wait to see what we’re going to do."
