New Meadowbrook football coach Recharde Goodwyn hoping to lead Monarchs resurgence

“It was extremely exciting for them, but I was expecting us to win. I knew the work we had put in that previous offseason, and it just paid off. ... I’m just excited for the kids and the opportunity to get out there, compete and help them get their first win. I know it will be a great feeling for them to finally get that first one.”

Goodwyn, a Petersburg native who played linebacker for the Crimson Wave and at Delaware State, worked with the Hornets coaching staff in his last semester at the school after exhausting his four years of playing eligibility. That experience started him down a coaching path which eventually brought him to join a college teammate at Booker High in Sarasota, Fla.

At Booker, Goodwyn coached NFL-level talent such as Colts running back Marlon Mack; Cowboys wide receiver Osirus Mitchell; and Broncos defensive back Jamar Johnson, among other Division I recruits. Goodwyn said in Florida, he was "blessed to coach really talented players" and "learned a lot being a student of the game."

"It just opened my eyes to helping shape and mold young men," he said of his time at Booker.