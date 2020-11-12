NFL notes: Dolphins' COVID situation worsens

DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins’ COVID-19 situation appears to have gotten worse.
Just days after securing a comeback victory against the Arizona Cardinals without five assistant coaches, the Dolphins will likely be without two starting defenders this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.
Dolphins veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, second-year defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and practice squad receiver Matt Cole were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
All three players could miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, when the Dolphins hope to extend their four-game winning streak and improve their second-place standing in the AFC East and seventh-place standing in the AFC playoff race.
The team also removed rookie receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. from the list, which denotes a player has either tested positive or been in contact with someone who did test positive.
Unidentified Ravens player tests positive
BALTIMORE — A Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.
The player, whom the team did not identify, immediately began to self-quarantine. Under NFL protocols, he must isolate for no fewer than five days, which means he would miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
The Ravens, who have re-entered the NFL’s intensive protocol, said there were no high-risk close contacts with teammates or staff members. They learned of the positive test Thursday morning.
Giants’ Tate injured at practice
Golden Tate may have a new obstacle that prevents him from playing on Sunday, and it has nothing to do with Joe Judge’s wrath.
The wide receiver injured his knee late in practice at MetLife Stadium and was listed as limited on the team’s injury report. He spent the period after the workout being evaluated by team trainers. While early indications suggested it was not a serious injury and he simply banged the knee during a drill, Tate was scheduled to undergo an MRI and other tests as precautions.
Given how close it occurred to the game — and the promising performance of rookie Austin Mack in last week’s game when Tate was benched — it will at the very least bear monitoring.
The injury comes during a week when Tate returned to his former role in the offense after spending last week demoted to the scout team and was then left home for the trip to Washington. That was Judge’s discipline for Tate, who had complained about not receiving enough targets during the game against Tampa Bay. Tate was scheduled to address the media about that situation for the first time after Thursday’s practice, a session that was postponed by the injury.
The Weeknd to perform at Super Bowl
The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the three-time Grammy Award winner will be the headline performer on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.