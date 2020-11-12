NFL notes: Dolphins' COVID situation worsens

The Ravens, who have re-entered the NFL’s intensive protocol, said there were no high-risk close contacts with teammates or staff members. They learned of the positive test Thursday morning.

Giants’ Tate injured at practice

Golden Tate may have a new obstacle that prevents him from playing on Sunday, and it has nothing to do with Joe Judge’s wrath.

The wide receiver injured his knee late in practice at MetLife Stadium and was listed as limited on the team’s injury report. He spent the period after the workout being evaluated by team trainers. While early indications suggested it was not a serious injury and he simply banged the knee during a drill, Tate was scheduled to undergo an MRI and other tests as precautions.

Given how close it occurred to the game — and the promising performance of rookie Austin Mack in last week’s game when Tate was benched — it will at the very least bear monitoring.