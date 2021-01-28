NFL notes: Texans hire Ravens' Culley as head coach

A lot is going on in Houston right now.
The Texans have a new head coach and the franchise’s star quarterback still wants out.
Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the team that drafted him with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, according to ESPN.
Watson — who is signed through the 2025 season after inking a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September — apparently made his request “weeks ago,” per ESPN. The Texans hiring of Ravens assistant coach David Culley to be their new head coach isn’t going to change Watson’s mind.
Culley, 65, spent the past two seasons on the Ravens’ staff as Baltimore’s assistant head coach and passing-game coordinator. He is a first-time head coach and the only Black coach hired this offseason when seven jobs were open. In addition to the Ravens, Culley has worked for the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, Steelers and Bucs.
In hyping his former assistant, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh singled out Watson as a reason the Texans offered a “great job” for Culley. But if Watson gets his way, he’ll never play a game for Culley.
Watson, 25, a three-time Pro Bowler, is coming off statistically his best NFL season, yet his team only won four games. He had career bests in yards (4,823), completion percentage (70.2%), yards gained per attempt (8.9) and touchdowns (33).
Bill O’Brien, who held both the head coach and general manager titles in Houston, was fired after the Texans’ 0-4 start. In his role as GM, O’Brien infamously traded away star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in March to the Cardinals in exchange for oft-injured running back David Johnson. Hopkins continued to do Hopkins-like things in Arizona and earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in 2020. Johnson played in just 12 games and rushed for 691 yards.
Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, reportedly has put the Jets at the top of his list of preferred destinations due to his desire to play for new coach Robert Saleh.
The Texans were the only team with a vacancy this offseason not to interview Saleh, despite Watson reportedly pushing for the former 49ers defensive coordinator. Watson was also high on Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was shut out of head coaching gigs again this offseason.
The disgruntled Watson has not spoken to either new GM Nick Caserio or executive Jack Easterby, ESPN reported.
Watson’s future with the team was the hot topic when Caserio was introduced to the media Jan. 8.
“He’s our quarterback, and again, once we have an opportunity, spend some time together, we’ll have further discussions,” Caserio said. “I can’t tell you how much respect and administration that I have for him, for who he is as a player and what he means to this franchise.”
WFT coach Rivera declared cancer free
Washington Football team coach Ron Rivera was declared cancer free at a follow-up appointment on Thursday, according to his daughter, Courtney.
Before the season, Rivera discovered he had squamous cell cancer in his neck.
Rivera discovered the cancer early and underwent treatment that included chemotherapy. At times he had to miss practices, and struggled to swallow — he said his diet consisted of pancakes with maple syrup, root beer and a Taco Bell taco when he felt good enough to eat it.
Normally NFL coaches work long hours in season, but that wasn’t the case for Rivera this year.
“Traditionally, you’re here until 8:30, 9:30, 11 o’clock at night,” he said in October. “I hit 5 o’clock and I’ve got to go home. The fatigue, really, like I told my wife, is like having a 300-pound gorilla on my back.”
He finished his treatments in late October, but the fatigue lingered through December.
Friends, family and players wore shirts that said “Rivera Strong” throughout the season.
Steelers, Big Ben seek to lower salary cap hit
The Pittsburgh Steelers want Ben Roethlisberger to return in 2021.
It’s the money, however, that makes it tricky.
Team president Art Rooney II admitted on Thursday there is work to be done to lower Roethlisberger’s scheduled $41.2 million salary cap hit before Roethlisberger can begin work on his 18th season in Pittsburgh.
The club has already broached the subject with Roethlisberger but with specifics on the 2021 cap still scarce, Rooney acknowledged it’s too early to get into details.
The cap was $198.2 million in 2020 but could drop to $180 million or possibly even lower in 2021, a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic that kept most stadiums — including Heinz Field — empty for all or most of the season.
The Steelers could conceivably save $19 million against the cap if they cut Roethlisberger but Rooney dismissed that notion, pointing to a season in which the 38-year-old was “almost unstoppable” at times while leading Pittsburgh to a 12-4 mark and the AFC North title a year removed from right elbow surgery.