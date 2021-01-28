NFL notes: Texans hire Ravens' Culley as head coach

Bill O’Brien, who held both the head coach and general manager titles in Houston, was fired after the Texans’ 0-4 start. In his role as GM, O’Brien infamously traded away star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in March to the Cardinals in exchange for oft-injured running back David Johnson. Hopkins continued to do Hopkins-like things in Arizona and earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in 2020. Johnson played in just 12 games and rushed for 691 yards.

Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, reportedly has put the Jets at the top of his list of preferred destinations due to his desire to play for new coach Robert Saleh.

The Texans were the only team with a vacancy this offseason not to interview Saleh, despite Watson reportedly pushing for the former 49ers defensive coordinator. Watson was also high on Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was shut out of head coaching gigs again this offseason.

The disgruntled Watson has not spoken to either new GM Nick Caserio or executive Jack Easterby, ESPN reported.

Watson’s future with the team was the hot topic when Caserio was introduced to the media Jan. 8.