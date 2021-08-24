Players and storylines to watch for the 2021 high school football season

Players to watch
Cody Shelton and Ramon Brown, QB/RB, Manchester: The Lancers averaged 37.7 points in the spring, thanks largely to this dynamic duo. Brown is headed to Virginia Tech, and the four-star (247Sports) senior back had plenty of D-I interest. Shelton was second-team all-region as a sophomore and shredded Hermitage for 49 points in the region semifinal to the tune of 11-of- 15 passing for 267 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. Brown added 181 yards rushing on 24 carries with two touchdowns. Manchester might have the best QB1/RB1 combo around.
Rashaud Pernell, DE, Highland Springs: A 6-4, 275-pound strong-side defensive end committed to Virginia Tech, Pernell might have been overshadowed last season by the bevvy of talent around him. Now he’s the headliner, and could draw lots of the double teams that previously went to All-Metro player of the year Kelvin Gilliam on the opposite edge.
Bryson Jennings, DE, Clover Hill: The 6-6, 235-pound North Carolina recruit is a menace on the edge and had interest from East Carolina, Indiana and Kentucky, among others.
Demond Claiborne, RB, King William: Claiborne’s tape has the wow factor, he’s one of the fastest players in the state and is committed to play at Wake Forest after receiving offers from Michigan, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.
Leon Haughton Jr., WR, Benedictine: The 6-4 senior three-star (247Sports) has interest from Virginia, Penn State and Vanderbilt among others. The Cavaliers are particularly high on him, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile.
Andre Greene, WR, St. Christopher’s: A top six of LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and UNC tells you all you need to know about the dynamo Saints wideout, a selection for the Under Armour All-American Game.
Life Christian offensive line: Desaun Williams (6-4, 290 pounds, offers from Maryland, Baylor, West Virginia, etc.), Trevyon Green (6-8, 330, first-team All-Metro, committed to UNC) and Joshua Miller (6-4, 328, offers from Florida State, Michigan State, Penn State, etc.) are part of an intimidating group that doesn’t have a starter under 300 pounds.
Kamaree Wells, DB/WR, Varina: A Henrico transfer, Wells has offers from Buffalo, Old Dominion, Campbell and Bluefield, among others. He’ll lead the back end of a staunch Blue Devils defense.
Jayden Mines, WR/DB, Patrick Henry: The James Madison recruit is a top performer in the classroom as well, he had Ivy League offers from Columbia, Dartmouth and Penn. The Patriots will explore myriad ways to get the ball in his hands offensively.
C.J. Towles, QB/DB, Goochland: The all-region QB and DB is a senior now and listed as an athlete. There’s interest from Virginia, App State, ODU, Coastal Carolina and Wake for the Bulldogs’ talisman.
Khalil Hazelwood, TE/LB, Dinwiddie: A 6-5, 230-pound standout athlete, Hazelwood has an offer from Old Dominion and recently visited Navy.
Akim Sledge, DB, Life Christian: Maryland, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Liberty and more D-I programs have offered Sledge, a 6-1, 165-pound shifty athlete with great coverage skills.
Ethan Minter, QB, Thomas Dale: The 6-1, 185-pound lefty gunslinger has offers from Virginia and Maryland. He’s only a sophomore, has a 4.6 GPA and will lead a formidable Knights attack.
Storylines to watch
New coaches: P.J. Adams takes over at Godwin, and Josef Harrison replaces him at Thomas Jefferson. Joe Mullinax is in at Deep Run after Chad Hornik’s retirement. Scott Girolmo takes the helm of a Prince George program that made the playoffs in the spring. Recharde Goodwyn, Jeremy Pruitt, Justin Keeler, James Riley III and Jacob Hodges enter their first seasons at Meadowbrook, Armstrong, Colonial Heights, Huguenot and James River, respectively. Then there’s a few coaches, such as Marcus Lewis at Varina and Phillip Sims at J.R. Tucker, who enter their first full seasons after getting going during the pandemic. After such an abnormal offseason, these coaches have their work cut out for them in establishing their schemes and cultures.
The unknown: Plenty of teams such as Collegiate, TJ and Armstrong sat out the spring season, while many, like Trinity and St. Chris, played only a handful of games and had no playoffs. Still others, such as Hopewell and King William, lost games to the pandemic. With so little game experience to go around, depth charts are harder than ever to figure out.
COVID-19: Yes, it’s still a thing. Dinwiddie’s opener against George Washington (Danville) has been postponed to Sept. 21 because of COVID. John Marshall’s opener against I.C. Norcom (Portsmouth) has been canceled because of quarantine restrictions. Personnel availability for teams around the 804 will be affected on a weekly basis by contact tracing even when teams aren’t knocked out entirely by positive tests. Multiple coaches mentioned pandemic variables under team weaknesses on their preview forms.
The VHSL’s cancellation policy for games affected by COVID is as follows, per communications director Mike McCall:
Visiting teams must adhere to the home school’s division policy regarding restrictions. If the visiting school refuses to play under the host school’s established division policy, the visiting team will forfeit the contest.
Additionally, if any postponed games are due to a COVID outbreak, both schools will make every effort to make up the game. However, if that fails, both schools can declare by agreement no contest; or, one team is allowed to pick up a new opponent; or, the team with the COVID issue forfeits. If they cannot agree on any of these, the decision goes before a district or inter-district committee.
Should the schools not reach an agreement, the following process kicks in:
- If both schools are in the same district, a district committee decides,
- If schools are in different districts, an interdistrict committee will decide the ruling. Handbook policy 32-1-1(2) gives the chairman of the league the ability to appoint the committee.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim