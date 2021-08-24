Players and storylines to watch for the 2021 high school football season

The unknown: Plenty of teams such as Collegiate, TJ and Armstrong sat out the spring season, while many, like Trinity and St. Chris, played only a handful of games and had no playoffs. Still others, such as Hopewell and King William, lost games to the pandemic. With so little game experience to go around, depth charts are harder than ever to figure out.

COVID-19: Yes, it’s still a thing. Dinwiddie’s opener against George Washington (Danville) has been postponed to Sept. 21 because of COVID. John Marshall’s opener against I.C. Norcom (Portsmouth) has been canceled because of quarantine restrictions. Personnel availability for teams around the 804 will be affected on a weekly basis by contact tracing even when teams aren’t knocked out entirely by positive tests. Multiple coaches mentioned pandemic variables under team weaknesses on their preview forms.

The VHSL’s cancellation policy for games affected by COVID is as follows, per communications director Mike McCall:

Visiting teams must adhere to the home school’s division policy regarding restrictions. If the visiting school refuses to play under the host school’s established division policy, the visiting team will forfeit the contest.