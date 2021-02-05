Buccaneers' Aaron Stinnie hopes to add to Charlottesville's Super Bowl legacy

“Stinnie has done a great job coming in,” Brady said. “It’s a great group [on the offensive line] and I have a lot of trust and confidence in those guys and they’ve performed well as the season has gone on. I’m just appreciative of those guys and their commitment.”

“One of my favorite quotes is ‘every setback is a setup for a great comeback,’” Stinnie said. “I try to live by that. Whenever you get knocked down, just get back up and keep going because it’s just going to make you stronger, don’t let it break you. Being able to get through adversity, just keep trusting it and keep faith in it. Know that your opportunity is going to come when you’re ready for it. The way I believe in it, God is going to give you a blessing when you’re ready to receive it. Always believe in the bigger picture and that your moment is going to come when it’s ready.”