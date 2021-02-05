Buccaneers' Aaron Stinnie hopes to add to Charlottesville's Super Bowl legacy

In 2018, Aaron Stinnie became the third athlete from St. Anne’s-Belfield to make a National Football League roster, joining brothers Chris and Kyle Long.
On Sunday evening, the Charlottesville native hopes to achieve another milestone — becoming a Super Bowl champion — when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs on football’s grandest stage.
“It’s pretty awesome, just the road that I took to get to this point,” Stinnie said. “All the different obstacles through life going around. When I think back and reflect on things, it’s awesome to think about because it’s been quite the journey.”
Stinnie, a 6-foot-5, 312-pound offensive lineman, is expected to start at right guard for the Buccaneers on Sunday evening. He has a chance to become the third high school football player from the Charlottesville area win a Super Bowl title.
Former STAB and UVA star Chris Long won the Vince Lombardi trophy twice, once with the Patriots and again with the Eagles.
Rashard Davis, a former star receiver at Charlottesville High and JMU, was a teammate of Long’s on the 2017 Eagles.
“We’re fortunate and our city is fortunate, because we have had guys do it before,” said Phil Stinnie, Aaron’s father and the girls basketball coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield. “Chris has done this before. Chris won two Super Bowls. The ‘wow’ moment for Aaron is still there. The moment that it’s shocking is not.”
Starting at STAB
Aaron Stinnie’s journey to the Super Bowl started on the St. Anne’s-Belfield campus on Ivy Road under longtime Saints football coach John Blake.
But it didn’t start right away.
Phil Stinnie was a standout basketball player at Virginia Commonwealth University and Aaron Stinnie inherited his father’s love of the sport. He played Pop Warner football until the age of 12, but his main focus athletically was always basketball.
“When I tried [football] when I was younger, I went to practice realizing that I didn’t like football at the time,” Stinnie said, “so I stuck with basketball, because that’s where my heart was.”
After years of pleading from his friends and Blake to play football, Stinnie joined the STAB football team for his junior season. He lined up on on the defensive line alongside his brother, Bryan, who went on to play at William & Mary.
“I started playing my junior year [at STAB] and developed a love for the game,” Stinnie said.
Switching sides
Stinnie quickly fell in love with the physicality of the sport, which he parlayed into an opportunity at James Madison. In Stinnie’s first year in Harrisonburg, former Dukes coach Mickey Matthews decided to move him to the offensive line to take advantage of his skill set.
The move wasn’t a total surprise.
In high school, Blake and NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long believed that Stinnie’s future in the sport was on the offensive line because of his long arms, big hands and quick feet. Blake compared Stinnie to Howie’s youngest son, Kyle Long, who played for the Chicago Bears.
Still, Stinnie wasn’t completely sold on the move to the offensive line at first.
“I’ll be honest, I was not listening to that at all when they said that,” Stinnie said. “The last thing that I wanted to do was play offensive line. At first, I was a [defensive] lineman and that’s where my heart was at, but when that finally ended up happening, after making the transition and building into it, I was happy for the blessing to be able to go and take that to different heights.
“When I reflected back on it, I saw where I would’ve been at if I’d stayed at D-line, and I saw what I could become by moving over to the offensive line. To me, it’s just kind of crazy. They say that so early when I wasn’t even playing offensive line, like that at the time. It was awesome.”
Stinnie became an All-American left tackle at JMU and helped lead the Dukes to the FCS national championship in 2016.
‘I’ve got to keep trucking and keep pushing’
After an All-American senior season at James Madison in 2017, Stinnie was not selected in the NFL draft but signed a free agent deal with the Titans in 2018. He spent two seasons in Tennessee, seeing time both on the Titans’ 53-man roster as well and the practice squad, before being cut in November of 2019. Despite the setback, Stinnie continued to push forward.
“There’s a certain mindset that I like to keep and that’s not to let anything hold me back or hold me down,” Stinnie said. “I like to think that whenever something bad happens, I’ve got to keep trucking and keep pushing because my opportunity is going to come up next.”
Tampa Bay quickly scooped Stinnie up, signing him to a deal. He’s spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers, seeing limited playing time. Entering the postseason, Stinnie had made zero starts during his NFL career. Then an injury to Tampa Bay guard Alex Cappa in the first round of the playoffs created an opportunity.
With Cappa out, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians turned to Stinnie to make his first career start in the NFC semifinals against the New Orleans Saints.
“It’s very unfortunate to see what happened with Cappa. You hate to see that go down,” Stinnie said. “But it’s been an amazing experience and an amazing ride. ... They needed me to be able to put my hand in the pot and help out and that’s all I wanted to be able to do is go in and help out my team and play to the best of my ability.”
Making his first career start, the Charlottesville native didn’t miss a beat, holding his own against a Saints defense led by Pro Bowler Cam Jordan. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20, to advance to the NFC championship game.
Stinnie followed that up with another stellar performance in the NFC championship against the Green Bay Packers. Playing in historic Lambeau Field, Stinnie was part of an offensive line that helped the Buccaneers rack up more than 350 yards in a 31-26 victory that secured the franchise’s second Super Bowl berth.
‘Take it and run with it’
After two playoff starts, Stinnie said the game has slowed down a bit for him.
“That’s kind of always been my mindset, just go out there and show what I can do,” Stinnie said. “Once I got that opportunity to go and do it, I just wanted to be able to take it and run with it. ... The first one, there was definitely a lot of stress, anxiousness to get things, but to be able to go and do it, you start to get more comfortable and ready.”
Stinnie credits the rest of the Tampa Bay offensive line and coaching staff for helping prepare him for the moment.
“Them showing me that they have faith in me to go out and perform well, knowing that they have the trust in me is huge,” Stinnie said. “We all have a good bond and connection and that’s pivotal on the offensive line to have that chemistry.”
Quarterback Tom Brady, who will make his 10th career Super Bowl appearance Sunday, also is impressed with Stinnie.
“Stinnie has done a great job coming in,” Brady said. “It’s a great group [on the offensive line] and I have a lot of trust and confidence in those guys and they’ve performed well as the season has gone on. I’m just appreciative of those guys and their commitment.”
For Stinnie, Super Bowl LV is the culmination of a journey that started nine years ago in Charlottesville.
“One of my favorite quotes is ‘every setback is a setup for a great comeback,’” Stinnie said. “I try to live by that. Whenever you get knocked down, just get back up and keep going because it’s just going to make you stronger, don’t let it break you. Being able to get through adversity, just keep trusting it and keep faith in it. Know that your opportunity is going to come when you’re ready for it. The way I believe in it, God is going to give you a blessing when you’re ready to receive it. Always believe in the bigger picture and that your moment is going to come when it’s ready.”
Pride of Charlottesville
Stinnie’s family is expected to make the trip to Tampa for the Super Bowl. This will be he first time they’ve seen their son start an NFL game in person.
“It’s just so surreal right now,” Phil Stinnie said. “Of course, we’re so excited for him. We’ve watched him work so hard over these past few years. He’s made a lot of sacrifices. Of course, as parents, we are elated and as a family we are so excited. We are a family that believes that everything happens for a reason. ...It’s been a wild ride.”
Back in Charlottesville, Blake will be glued to his television Sunday evening watching his former pupil play.
“Having a former player play in the Super Bowl is just awesome,” he said. “Seeing how far players progress is always great and knowing that you had a little influence on their development make coaching seem worthwhile. Knowing the chances for high school players to make the NFL is really slim and then to play in the Super Bowl is just another level.”
Aaron Stinnie said that his phone has been blowing up the last two weeks with an outpouring of support from family and friends in Central Virginia, including from the Long brothers and Blake.
“It’s awesome, my dad’s been talking to Chris and Howie and them a lot and kind of relaying messages for me between conversations because it’s been such a busy time,” Stinnie said. “It’s awesome to be able to do that, and put on for the school and the city back home. It’s an awesome feeling to go and do that so I’m excited for it.”