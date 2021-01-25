Chiefs still searching for complete game after winning AFC title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce has spent most of a month insisting the Kansas City Chiefs have yet to put everything together.
They still didn’t in their AFC championship game win over Buffalo.
They came much closer than they have all season, though, and that could be a scary thought for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they prepare to face Kansas City in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs fumbled a punt near their goal line to hand the Bills an early touchdown, dropped a couple of passes, committed a couple of costly penalties and still won 38-24.
“I mean, we’ve got room to get better,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, parroting the stance of his star tight end. “We had a couple of things that went a little haywhacky, but we stayed the course and did some good things. We did more good things than bad things.”
The Chiefs plan to spend the two weeks between the AFC title game and the Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla., practicing at their facility near Arrowhead Stadium. They are tentatively planning to depart the day before the game because of the COVID-19 protocols, a big change from a normal year, when they would arrive at the site a week in advance.
It also means a much quieter two weeks to iron out those remaining issues, far away from the intense spotlight that comes with preparing amid the typical Super Bowl circus.
“You still have it, but it’s right here at home,” Reid said.”Where you might lose a day, you don’t necessarily lose a day on this. But you still have a tremendous amount of obligations to the media and you have to work your schedule around it so it fits. The second week, it’s a little bit of a challenge.”
One the Chiefs have experienced, though. They returned almost intact from the team that beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl last year, which should help to offset the advantage that Tom Brady might otherwise bring to the Bucs.
“I can’t put my finger on it. It’s almost like, a little more exciting,” Kelce said. “I feel like last year, it was a question of whether or not we belonged, and this year, ‘Let’s go out and prove we are who we are,’ and the resiliency — how we’re going to handle adversity. I just love this team, man. ... I can’t wait to go down to Tampa and give them our best shot.”
Every facet of the offense was in sync on Sunday. Mahomes had time in the pocket and was mobile enough on his ailing toe when he was flushed from it. Kelce and Hill made mincemeat of the Buffalo secondary. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams scored on the ground, a good sign for a team that has struggle to get touchdowns in the red zone.
But the return game has been iffy for weeks, and two bad plays stood out Sunday. Mecole Hardman’s fumble of a punt gave the Bills an easy touchdown and put Kansas City in a 9-0 hole, and the Chiefs were unable to hop on an onside kick near the end of the game.
The Chiefs will have to juggle their offensive line after left tackle Eric Fisher tore his Achilles tendon against the Bills on Sunday. That means Mike Remmers likely will shift from right tackle to left, Andrew Wylie will kick out to right tackle from guard, and Stefen Wisniewski will join center Austin Reiter and left guard Nick Allegretti on the interior of the line.
Fisher, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, suffered what is typically a season-ending injury early in the fourth quarter.
Fisher’s injury represents a significant blow, especially when considering the Chiefs have been without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz since Week 6 of the regular season. Schwartz remains on injured reserve with a back injury, and it doesn’t appear there’s a lot of hope for the offensive lineman’s return in time to face Tampa Bay.
Note: Reid moved into a tie with Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs for fourth on the NFL’s career postseason wins list. Two more would tie him with Don Shula and a third with Tom Landry, though Bill Belichick is easily the leader with 31 wins.