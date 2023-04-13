The dream for Washington football fans is about to be realized, as Dan Snyder sells the once-iconic franchise.

It appears a second dream will go unfulfilled, though, as Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos dropped out of the running on Wednesday. Bezos had the clout and the checkbook to waltz in and drop a new stadium on the preferred site, where RFK Stadium stands now.

Instead Commanders fans will have to settle for a regular blue-collar billionaire, likely the group led by Josh Harris and publicly fronted by Magic Johnson.

Fans have no interest in hearing about the plight of the jet-set class, but it's instructive to break down the numbers to keep expectations realistic over what will, and won't, happen in the months after the purchase.

First: Buying the team is not a one-way ticket to riches.

The Green Bay Packers, the NFL's only publicly owned team, reported a $77 million profit last year.

Even assuming those books are cooked to lower the number, there's no chance of ever making back a $6 billion franchise purchase through ticket sales and Terry McLaurin jerseys.

Indeed, there's even less chance in D.C., where ESPN reported that the team's local revenue has shrank by nearly 33% percent over the last decade.

For the winning bidder, the purchase of the Commanders should come with the same fine print as a Christmas Day toy: Some assembly required.

First there's rebuilding the fan base, then the team facilities, then the stadium.

Substantial public help is likely to arrive when it's time to build that stadium, but the sale price, and the debt load it's going to bring, may take the RFK site off the table.

As a quick refresher: The land beneath RFK Stadium is owned by the federal government, through the National Park Service. D.C.'s City Council will also presumably have a say, and the nearby neighborhood of Capitol Hill has long lobbied for parkland on the site, not new development.

Turning the site into a new football stadium would probably be easy enough for the next owner. There's broad support for the team returning downtown, and the land is ready-made for a football stadium.

However, football stadiums are not just football stadiums anymore.

Most new stadium developments want to turn big plots of land into mini-cities, to capitalize off of the cachet that comes from being near a stadium. The Chicago Bears are seeking a move to the suburbs in part to realize those additional revenues, while baseball's Atlanta Braves moved out of town for the same reason, to capitalize on the real estate opportunities that come with controlling the nearby land.

When Washington's current administration pitched a new stadium project to Virginia last year, it was the same thing - a $3 billion mega-complex in Woodbridge that would provide the team year-round revenue.

Would that fly at RFK? There's enough room, but opposition could be fierce to turning over public land for private profit.

One suggestion that has been floated is building a stadium at RFK, then a mini-city complex, along with practice facilities, elsewhere in the region.

The new owner will probably sell the Ashburn land given its value to the tech industry, which has settled into that corridor, but the Landover, Md. site is owned by the team and is big enough to develop, and there is likely still an option in Woodbridge or Dumfries.

It's what the Cowboys have done, building out a second neighborhood around their practice facility in Frisco, Texas.

However, is the Commanders brand strong enough to draw people to Landover in early March?

Can they make the entertainment options appealing enough to get District residents to a concert in Woodbridge on a Friday night?

It would be a major risk, one that would be mitigated by building the stadium at the development site.

Of course, there's also the possibility this is all a moot point within a few years, that the team regains its reputation and swagger.

During an interview at the NFL league meeting, Commanders president Jason Wright said the team surveys fans who attend each game, and has seen that number ticking higher, more so after victories.

"We compare very favorably to other stadium experiences when we win," he said, noting that the win over Dallas brought the highest scores of the year.

In that regard, the essentials for the new owner will be no different than the mandate in 31 other NFL boardrooms: Win it, and they will come.

