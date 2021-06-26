McElroy: Talking with Washington Football coach Ron Rivera

Before a summer getaaway, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera talked with Wes McElroy about the organization’s change in culture, the challenge of getting more players vaccinated, and what he wants to see early in training camp from his quarterbacks.
Question: We are talking right before you head out on vacation. What is Ron Rivera like in vacation mode?
Answer: Ha! It just depends on where you catch me. If we’re out on the West Coast visiting family, I’ve got a pretty good chance of not being too caught up in what’s going on with football. Of course, unless my phone rings — but it’s actually pretty good. I get an opportunity to get away. I look forward to it because I get to see my family, see my parents and my brothers.
Question: Does football get pushed aside on vacation?
Answer: It gets pushed aside for a little bit.
Question: After the past year with all the COVID restrictions, did it feel close to normal during OTAs and minicamp?
Answer: It was probably the most exciting thing I’ve done in a few months that I really thought was worth it. Getting to be out there, interacting with the players, getting to know them a little bit better, seeing their faces, honestly, that was probably one of the really cool things. ... I think people don’t understand or figure out or realize just what it means ... to have that freedom, to move about.
You know, me being vaccinated, a good portion of the people that work here in the facility are vaccinated. I wish we had a little bit more than a little less than half our guys vaccinated, but for me being vaccinated, I felt pretty good and it was fun.
Question: You bring up vaccinations. You addressed the vaccination rate during minicamp. You can only talk and educate your players so much. Do you now need the help of your vaccinated players to get more to do the same?
Answer: I think that’s a big portion of it. You have to look to the players that are their teammates to get them to understand just how important it is. There’s been a lot of good examples lately as to why you should get vaccinated. I can’t think of anything more than what happened to John Rahm losing out on $1.6 million with a six-stroke lead going into the final round of The Memorial. If that doesn’t tell you from a business/work standpoint, I’m not sure what does.
The fact that there’s a new variant out there that’s claiming more lives, I think that’s another good reason. If anybody that has elderly parents, they should be concerned.
Each guy has got to make his own decision, but ... to me, I think there’s a lot of examples.
We even went as far as we brought in one of the leading authorities on the vaccines Dr. [Kizzmekia] Corbett. She helped develop the Moderna vaccine, and we had her speak to the players on the value of getting vaccinated.
Question: When you came to Washington, you spoke about establishing a culture. In what ways are you seeing that culture become established?
Answer: Probably one of the neatest things that really kind of helped me see a little bit more of our guys getting into the culture and understanding, it was when we started Week 5 of the offseason workout program. It was the first opportunity I should say for us to meet with our players and get hands-on in person. We had about 75 players here. That really kind of spoke to the fact that the guys understand. The players got together with the NFLPA, having the players talk about whether or not they’d show up for any part of the OTAs, and to have our guys show up in Phase 2 Week 5, at 75 guys, that was pretty awesome.
Then when we started OTAs, we had about 86 or 87 guys show up. Then during the mandatory minicamp, we had everybody that was available to us. That kind of showed me that I think our guys are starting to understand, and they communicated with each other and that was their doing. That wasn’t me forcing or demanding or making a big deal about it.
It was our guys, and hats off to them.
Question: Who is a guy that is night and day different from this time last year?
Answer: There’s quite a few of them, but Antonio Gibson is somebody that really took another step. I was very pleased to see him. He’s done some really good things this offseason. You can see him more comfortable in the system, and you can see more of his skill set being used by him at the running back position. Logan Thomas is a guy that’s taken another big step as well as a tight end for us. He’s really come a long way. Kam Curl is another guy.
Question: Here’s a fun one for you: How would Chase Young have fit in with that historic 1985 Chicago Bears defense you played on?
Answer: Just like Wilber Marshall did. They ... referred to him as “Phenom.” Wilber came in and Wilber was a whole different breed of football player: stout, powerful, explosive. He was probably one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen and quickest guys I’ve ever seen play the position. That’s what we’ve seen in Chase. Chase’s energy level is up all the time, and that really would have suited him on that ‘85 team.
He would have fit in very nice.
Question: You’ve talked about competition at quarterback. What do you want to see from Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke, especially early in training camp?
Answer: I want to make sure they are connected. I really liked what I saw with Ryan as we were going through OTAs and minicamp. That was really cool.
I want to see Taylor pick up where he left off. I want to see that high energy. I want to see that ability to make plays and use your athleticism. With Kyle [Allen], it’s really going to be more about protecting the football. Here’s a guy that’s got dynamic ability to move in the pocket, throw the ball and make good decisions, but he has to be more consistent.