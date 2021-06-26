McElroy: Talking with Washington Football coach Ron Rivera

Question: When you came to Washington, you spoke about establishing a culture. In what ways are you seeing that culture become established?

Answer: Probably one of the neatest things that really kind of helped me see a little bit more of our guys getting into the culture and understanding, it was when we started Week 5 of the offseason workout program. It was the first opportunity I should say for us to meet with our players and get hands-on in person. We had about 75 players here. That really kind of spoke to the fact that the guys understand. The players got together with the NFLPA, having the players talk about whether or not they’d show up for any part of the OTAs, and to have our guys show up in Phase 2 Week 5, at 75 guys, that was pretty awesome.

Then when we started OTAs, we had about 86 or 87 guys show up. Then during the mandatory minicamp, we had everybody that was available to us. That kind of showed me that I think our guys are starting to understand, and they communicated with each other and that was their doing. That wasn’t me forcing or demanding or making a big deal about it.

It was our guys, and hats off to them.

Question: Who is a guy that is night and day different from this time last year?