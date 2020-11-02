NFL Notes: 49ers lose Kittle, Garoppolo to injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — George Kittle’s season could be over and Jimmy Garoppolo’s is on indefinite hold.
While it’s no surprise Garoppolo requires more rest after aggravating a high ankle sprain to his right leg, Kittle’s foot injury in Sunday’s 37-27 loss to Seattle is worse than initially feared, a league source confirmed.
Kittle will miss eight weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, because of a fracture that was not revealed in an initial X-ray at CenturyLink Field.
Kittle appeared to injure his left foot and came limping off the field after making a 25-yard reception in the fourth quarter, on a pass from Garoppolo’s replacement, Nick Mullens, with the 49ers down 30-7.
At the same time, Garoppolo was heading to the locker room, his troublesome right ankle having been aggravated on the third sack he endured against the Seahawks.
Ravens’ cornerback Humphrey has virus
Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Humphrey missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness but returned to practice Thursday and Friday and played in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chargers deal DB King
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles dealt defensive back Desmond King to Tennessee one day before the NFL trade deadline.
King was an All-Pro in 2018, when he made a mark defending the slot and as a punt returner. But he fell out of favor last season and struggled to reestablish himself this year for a team that has played inconsistently on defense.
The Chargers reportedly received a sixth-round pick from the Titans. The 25-year-old was a fifth-round pick out of Iowa in 2017. King appeared in 53 games with 23 starts for the Chargers.
49ers trade linebacker Alexander to Saints
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nick Bosa went so far as to call Kwon Alexander “probably the MVP” of the 49ers prior to last season’s playoffs.
Truth is, Alexander’s play tailed off since a pectoral tear on Halloween 2019 at Arizona. More injuries and missed tackles mounted as he became unreliable, overpaid and replaceable. His 1½-season tenure with the 49ers is done.
The 49ers are dealing Alexander to the New Orleans Saints. This move comes less than two weeks before the NFC rivals meet at the Superdome with potential playoff ramifications.
In return, the 49ers are acquiring Kiko Alonso (an injury-prone linebacker, himself) and a conditional fifth-round draft pick.
Browns’ Garrett will not miss major time
Cleveland defensive star Myles Garrett didn’t suffer any structural knee damage in Sunday’s game and is not expected to miss any significant time, a huge relief for a Cleveland team hoping to make the playoffs.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the team “dodged a bullet” after an MRI revealed that Garrett wasn’t seriously hurt.
Raiders lineman Brown hospitalized after IV snafu
Las Vegas tackle Trent Brown remains in Cleveland undergoing tests after being hospitalized following an IV mishap before a game against the Browns.
Brown was sent to the hospital shortly before the game between the Raiders and Browns started on Sunday. NFL Network reported that a pregame IV caused air to enter Brown’s bloodstream.
Brown was supposed to return to action this week after missing one game following a positive test for the coronavirus. He was activated off the COVID-19 list on Friday and practiced that day. He was set to play before the team said he “felt ill” before the game and was deactivated.
Packers: Green Bay placed rookie running back A.J. Dillon on the COVID-19 reserve list. Though the team did not announce that Dillon tested positive, the list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with an infected person.
Seahawks: The NFL has suspended Seattle defensive end Damontre Moore for six games for violating the league’s policy on using performance-enhancing substances.
Moore, an eighth-year player out of Texas A&M, has been a regular in the team’s defensive line rotation all season after signing during training camp as a free agent. He’s played at least 18 snaps in every game, mostly as a backup at the LEO/rush end spot.
Moore will be eligible to return after the Seahawks’ Week 14 game against the New York Jets, meaning he would be able to play in Week 15 against Washington on Dec. 20.
Bears: Chicago wide receiver Javon Wims has been suspended for two games without pay for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the Week 8 game at Soldier Field.
In the third quarter of the Bears’ 26-23 overtime loss Sunday, Wims walked up behind Gardner-Johnson, appeared to pull at something near his neck and then punched him in the face mask. As Gardner-Johnson stood stunned, Wims hit him again before Gardner-Johnson pushed back.
Teammates and officials broke up the fight, and Wims was disqualified from the rest of the game.
Cardinals: Arizona designated tight end Maxx Williams to return from the injured reserve list and placed linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The 26-year-old Williams appeared in all 16 games last season and started 10, but he’s played in just one game this season while batting an ankle injury. He can now begin practicing and the team can add him to the active roster at any time during the next three weeks.
The Cardinals confirmed earlier on Monday that two people had tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s bye week. Kennard has played in five games this season and started four. He has two sacks. On social media, he wrote that he felt “completely normal so far.”
Murphy is in his second season with the Cardinals and has played in all seven games, starting five. He’s made 24 tackles including two for a loss and one sack.
Steelers: Avery Williamson is going from winless to undefeated.
The New York Jets agreed Sunday night to trade the veteran linebacker to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets also are sending a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for Pittsburgh’s 2022 fifth-rounder.
The deal, announced by both teams Monday, moves Williamson from the Jets, who are 0-8 after a 35-9 loss at Kansas City, to the 7-0 Steelers, the league’s only undefeated team after a 28-24 win at Baltimore.
Bills: Buffalo signed linebacker Darron Lee to its practice squad after the former first-round draft pick opened the season serving a four-week NFL suspension for an undisclosed reason.
Selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2016 draft, Lee spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets. He was then traded to Kansas City, where Lee started two games but was mostly limited to special teams roles.
Jaguars: The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving from one sixth-round draft pick to another at quarterback.
Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Gardner Minshew will miss Sunday’s game against Houston (1-6) with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Rookie Jake Luton will make his NFL debut.