NFL notes: Campbell is expected to be named Lions' coach

Dan Campbell, the New Orleans Saints’ assistant head coach and tight ends coach, is expected to be named the Detroit Lions’ head coach, reports from NFL.com, ESPN and Fox Sports said Sunday.

Campbell’s hiring cannot be made official until the Saints’ run in the playoffs ends.

Campbell had been considered a favorite since the Lions hired Brad Holmes as their general manager on Thursday.

In 2015, Campbell was the Miami Dolphins’ interim coach after Joe Philpin was fired following a 1-3 start. Campbell led Miami to a 5-7 record.

Campbell was not hired by Miami in 2016 but became a Saints’ aide under Sean Payton.

Gronkowski plans to return to Bucs

Tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to rejoin quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay for the 2020 season.

Gronkowski told the NFL Network on Sunday that he’s planning to return for another year.

“”I feel like this team was built to win right now,” Gronkowski said. “It was put together this year to win right now.”