NFL notes: Patriots' Gilmore tests positive for virus

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots canceled practices for Wednesday and Thursday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the third player on the team in five days to test positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Gilmore acknowledged his positive test for the virus, but said he remains asymptomatic and “will take this as it comes.”
The Patriots put Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. For now the Patriots are still scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Patriots players had the day off Tuesday, meaning that Friday could be their only practice this week if the game proceeds as planned. Players and coaches will conduct meetings remotely Thursday.
Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday. Practice squad player Bill Murray joined him on the list Tuesday.
Newton’s positive test prompted the NFL to postpone New England’s game with the Chiefs by a day.
Miller eyes return
Von Miller is speeding toward a return with Carolina on his mind.
The Denver Broncos’ star pass rusher told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he’s targeting a Dec. 13 return in Carolina against the Panthers.
That would be three months since Miller underwent surgery on Sept. 11 to repair a dislodged tendon in his left foot.
At 31, Miller appeared primed for a big season after an offseason fueled by a substandard 2019 and a recovery from his battle with COVID-19 in April.
He was buffer than ever and had a terrific training camp. But Miller got hurt on the last play of a practice on Sept. 8 that was moved indoors because of a snowstorm.
Jaguars: Jacksonville placed cornerback D.J. Hayden on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. Hayden will be eligible to return in three weeks, after missing games against Houston, Detroit and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Without Hayden, the Jaguars (1-3) are expected to slide third-year pro Tre Herndon into the nickel cornerback role on passing downs and have rookie Chris Claybrooks or Sidney Jones play outside opposite rookie CJ Henderson.
That’s assuming Henderson (shoulder) can play against the Texans. He was one of three starters to miss practice Wednesday. Linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and defensive end Josh Allen (knee) also sat out.
Jacksonville did get safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) back in a limited capacity. The team designated him for return from injured reserve after missing three games.
Left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and backup Will Richardson (illness) also missed practice.
Jets: Sam Darnold was hoping the doctors would say something different. Instead, the New York Jets quarterback got the news he was dreading.
Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place.
Darnold, who was injured last Thursday night against Denver, is week to week. The team will see how the quarterback feels after he rests this week.
49ers: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice on a limited basis for San Francisco after missing two games with a sprained ankle.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said the fact Garoppolo is able to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle in a Week 2 win against the New York Jets is an encouraging sign that he will be able to play Sunday against Miami.
In other injury news, running back Raheem Mostert was also back at practice on a limited basis after missing two games with a knee injury. His return would spark a running game that has gotten only 61 yards per game and 2.71 yards per carry from running backs the past two weeks.
The Niners are dealing with a new injury on defense with safety Jimmie Ward nursing a sore wrist that forced him to miss practice Wednesday. Shanahan remains hopeful he will play Sunday.
Cornerbacks Dontae Johnson (groin) and Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) also missed practice again.
Top cornerback Richard Sherman remains on injured reserve with a calf injury. He was eligible to be activated this week but now the Niners are hoping he will be back for next week’s game against the Rams.
