NFL notes: Patriots' Gilmore tests positive for virus

Jacksonville did get safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) back in a limited capacity. The team designated him for return from injured reserve after missing three games.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and backup Will Richardson (illness) also missed practice.

Jets: Sam Darnold was hoping the doctors would say something different. Instead, the New York Jets quarterback got the news he was dreading.

Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder.

Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place.

Darnold, who was injured last Thursday night against Denver, is week to week. The team will see how the quarterback feels after he rests this week.

49ers: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice on a limited basis for San Francisco after missing two games with a sprained ankle.