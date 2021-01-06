NFL notes: Rams activate Kupp off COVID-19 list

Rams activate WR Kupp off COVID-19 list
Ahead of their first-round playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams said Wednesday that receiver Cooper Kupp has been activated from the COVID-19 list.
Kupp missed Week 17’s the Rams’ win-and-get-in victory over the Arizona Cardinals after being placed on the list on Dec. 29 following a positive test result.
Kupp’s return on Saturday would be significant for the Rams’ attack, regardless of whether Jared Goff, who is hampered by a thumb injury, or John Wolford is under center.
Kupp finished the 2020 campaign with 92 receptions (124 targets) for 974 yards and three touchdowns.
Gailey resigns as Dolphins’ offensive chief
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigned one season after coming out of retirement.
The announcement came one day after Gailey’s 69th birthday and one day after coach Brian Flores said he expected all of his assistant coaches would return in 2021.
With Gailey calling plays, the Dolphins scored 404 points, their highest total since 1986. He had a major role in the development of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled at times but went 6-3 as a starter.
The Dolphins finished 10-6 with one of the NFL’s youngest teams. A blowout loss Sunday at Buffalo kept them out of the playoffs.
Gailey’s resignation means Flores will have his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons in 2021.
Texans to make Caserio general manager
Despite the team’s recent struggles, New England Patriots employees are still sought by other NFL teams and now the Patriots are losing one of the key pieces in their organization.
According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans came to an agreement with Nick Caserio, the Patriots’ director of player personnel, to become their next general manager.
Caserio’s connection in Houston is to Jack Easterby, the Patriots’ former character coach who is now the Texans’ vice president of football operations.
This isn’t the first time Caserio, 45, has been connected to the Texans job. Last summer, Houston reportedly wanted to hire Caserio as their GM. However, the Patriots threatened to file tampering charges against the Texans and Houston dropped the pursuit.
Bills’ fans face virus testing to attend playoff
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Testing is replacing tailgating in the Bills Stadium parking lot, with a limited number of fans being allowed to attend Buffalo’s first-round playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
Before that can happen, New York state guidelines require the approximate 6,700 fans, plus 200 employees and members of the media, first test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff. Each person must show his or her ID and proof of a negative test before being allowed in the outdoor facility, which seats about 70,000.
The state considers the program a test run in granting the Bills permission to have fans attend a home game for the first time this season. Should all go well, the program has the potential of being used to open other New York venues, such as indoor sports arenas, music halls and even Broadway theaters.
