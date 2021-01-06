NFL notes: Rams activate Kupp off COVID-19 list

With Gailey calling plays, the Dolphins scored 404 points, their highest total since 1986. He had a major role in the development of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled at times but went 6-3 as a starter.

The Dolphins finished 10-6 with one of the NFL’s youngest teams. A blowout loss Sunday at Buffalo kept them out of the playoffs.

Gailey’s resignation means Flores will have his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons in 2021.

Texans to make Caserio general manager

Despite the team’s recent struggles, New England Patriots employees are still sought by other NFL teams and now the Patriots are losing one of the key pieces in their organization.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans came to an agreement with Nick Caserio, the Patriots’ director of player personnel, to become their next general manager.

Caserio’s connection in Houston is to Jack Easterby, the Patriots’ former character coach who is now the Texans’ vice president of football operations.