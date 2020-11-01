NFL notes: Ravens LT Stanley out for season

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season after injuring an ankle against Pittsburgh on Sunday, two days after the All-Pro signed a five-year extension worth a reported $99 million.

Stanley had an air cast applied to his left ankle and was taken off the field on a cart after he was accidentally undercut by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 28-24 loss. The Ravens also played most of the game without right guard Tyre Phillips, who injured an ankle in the first quarter.

Browns’ Garrett

to have MRI on knee

Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett injured a knee in the first quarter and played sparingly in the second half of a 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL sacks leader will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Garrett, who was already dealing with an ankle injury, was used on obvious pass-rushing downs but lacked his usual explosiveness and didn’t have a sack for the first time in seven games.