NFL notes: Titans look to turn tide against Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans can take a big step toward winning the AFC South for the first time since 2008 on Thursday night.

That means beating the Indianapolis Colts, the rival that has tormented them most since NFL realignment in 2002 no matter the quarterback or the coach.

The Colts have won 13 of the 18 games played in the Titans’ home stadium since 1999, dominating this series with Peyton Manning and then Andrew Luck. Now it’s Philip Rivers‘ turn, and he’s 7-2 against Tennessee.

The Titans believe they have their quarterback to turn the tide. Ryan Tannehill is 1-0 against the Colts since becoming the Titans’ starting quarterback.

“Obviously, division games are huge,” Tannehill said. “Being at home, big opportunity on Thursday night, so we’re looking forward to this one. I know we all want this really bad, as do they.”

The Titans (6-2) sit atop the division and a win would give them a two-game lead with seven games to play. If coach Frank Reich improves to 4-1 against the Titans and coach Mike Vrabel, then his Colts (5-3) would have the head-to-head edge with a rematch on Nov. 29 in Indianapolis.