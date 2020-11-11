NFL notes: Titans look to turn tide against Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans can take a big step toward winning the AFC South for the first time since 2008 on Thursday night.
That means beating the Indianapolis Colts, the rival that has tormented them most since NFL realignment in 2002 no matter the quarterback or the coach.
The Colts have won 13 of the 18 games played in the Titans’ home stadium since 1999, dominating this series with Peyton Manning and then Andrew Luck. Now it’s Philip Rivers‘ turn, and he’s 7-2 against Tennessee.
The Titans believe they have their quarterback to turn the tide. Ryan Tannehill is 1-0 against the Colts since becoming the Titans’ starting quarterback.
“Obviously, division games are huge,” Tannehill said. “Being at home, big opportunity on Thursday night, so we’re looking forward to this one. I know we all want this really bad, as do they.”
The Titans (6-2) sit atop the division and a win would give them a two-game lead with seven games to play. If coach Frank Reich improves to 4-1 against the Titans and coach Mike Vrabel, then his Colts (5-3) would have the head-to-head edge with a rematch on Nov. 29 in Indianapolis.
The Titans are coming off a 24-17 win over Chicago, and they’re 4-1 at home this season. Indianapolis lost 24-10 to Baltimore last week after blowing a halftime lead.
Miami WR Williams to be placed on IR
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams will be placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, meaning he’ll be sidelined for three games and perhaps longer.
Coach Brian Flores declined to say whether Williams is expected to return this season. Flores said the injury is more serious than first thought, and additional tests were planned.
Williams, who was hurt in the game, has 18 catches for 288 yards and a team-high four TD receptions.
McCaffrey not seen missing rest of season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that while he doesn’t anticipate running back Christian McCaffrey playing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a shoulder injury, he doesn’t expect him to miss the rest of the season.
Rhule said McCaffrey has a separation of the AC joint, which is located at the tip of the shoulder where the shoulder blade and collarbone meet. The bones are connected by ligaments.
“It looks like Christian probably won’t play,” Rhule said. “I wouldn’t say that is 100% percent, but I would say it looks like he’s pretty much out for this week and we will see how it is next week.”
McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday.
McCaffrey injured the shoulder in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Elsewhere
Browns: Cleveland activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 list, clearing him to practice and play this week against Houston. Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. The staffer has not been identified.
Ravens: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list to rejoin a Baltimore defense that has allowed the fewest points in the league.
Bengals: Cincinnati bolstered its defensive front by claiming defensive end Takk McKinley off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.
McKinley, a fourth-year player out of UCLA, was a first-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2017. He has played in 49 games with 17½ sacks. The Falcons waived him Monday after he took to social media in recent weeks to make it clear that he wanted out of Atlanta.
Jets: New York claimed cornerback Corey Ballentine off waivers from the Giants. Ballentine had 16 tackles in nine games this season, but saw his playing time diminish.