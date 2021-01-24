NFL notes: Veteran TE Olsen ends career

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster.
Olsen said Sunday that he is ending his 14-year career to join Fox as a game analyst.
The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen, 35, played for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Seatle Seahawks.
“Proud of what I was able to accomplish in this league, proud of the relationships and everything that the game has given me,” Olsen said. “But sometimes, when it’s time it’s time, and my time in the NFL now has come to an end. I’m excited for the next chapter.”
A 2007 first-round draft pick by the Bears, Olsen spent his first four pro seasons in Chicago before being traded to Carolina for a third-round selection. It was one of the better transactions the Panthers have made.
In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl and had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also was a team leader for the Panthers.
Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once. Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs.
Eagles seal deal with Sirianni as new coach
PHILADELPHIA — Three days after choosing Nick Sirianni to be their new coach, the Philadelphia Eagles made it official.
The team announced Sirianni’s hiring on Sunday, posting on Twitter a photo of Sirianni wearing an Eagles visor and the caption: “Copped ourselves a head coach.”
Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.
Sirianni, 39, previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.
The Eagles fired Doug Pederson after a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.
Meanwhile, a source close to Duce Staley confirmed an NBC Sports report that the Eagles’ running backs coach and assistant head coach will ask out of his contract to explore other coaching opportunities. The request almost certainly will be granted.
Staley wants to meet with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie during the next few days, the source said, to thank Lurie for Staley’s 17 years with the organization — seven years as a running back and then 10 years as an assistant coach, interrupted by the final three seasons of his playing career, which were spent in Pittsburgh.
Staley, the Eagles’ longest-tenured assistant, is one of the few remaining links to the Andy Reid era, having played under Reid from 1999 to 2003 and having begun his coaching career under Reid in 2011.
Staley interviewed for the Eagles’ head coaching position on Jan. 15 but was passed over in favor of Sirianni. Staley also interviewed for the top job in 2016, before Pederson was hired, and interviewed to become offensive coordinator in 2018. When Staley didn’t get the coordinator job, the team gave him the title of assistant head coach.
Lions to put Lynn in charge of offense
DETROIT — Sources close to the negotiations confirmed Saturday night that former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will be hired as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator under new head coach Dan Campbell.
Lynn, 52, went 33-31 with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020. He was fired after this season following a 7-9 mark, despite the success of quarterback Justin Herbert, the favorite for offensive rookie of the year after throwing for 31 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 15 starts.
Campbell was hired Wednesday. He’s bringing New Orleans assistant Aaron Glenn to be the Lions’ defensive coordinator.