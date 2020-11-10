NFL notes: Virus sacks Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of a perfect season has a new opponent in COVID-19.

A day after NFL’s last unbeaten team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 list following a positive test, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other teammates — inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins — joined it, making their availability for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati (2-5-1) uncertain.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has. All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility, but can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday it’s possible Roethlisberger and Williams — who have a combined 25 years of experience between them — could rejoin the team for its walk-through practice on Saturday and play on Sunday if they are cleared in time.