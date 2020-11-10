NFL notes: Virus sacks Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of a perfect season has a new opponent in COVID-19.
A day after NFL’s last unbeaten team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 list following a positive test, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other teammates — inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins — joined it, making their availability for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati (2-5-1) uncertain.
The reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has. All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility, but can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday it’s possible Roethlisberger and Williams — who have a combined 25 years of experience between them — could rejoin the team for its walk-through practice on Saturday and play on Sunday if they are cleared in time.
The team was notified of McDonald’s positive test on Monday morning, hours after the Steelers beat the Cowboys to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.
McDonald immediately self-quarantined. McDonald missed Friday’s practice with an “illness” according to the team’s injury report, but traveled to Dallas with the team and played 24 snaps total against the Cowboys, 20 on offense and four on special teams.
Tomlin defended the decision to play McDonald, saying he passed a COVID-19 test after missing practice. The test that revealed the eight-year veteran’s diagnosis was administered on Sunday, with the result not available until after the game.
Backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs will both get reps during the week with Roethlisberger elsewhere. Tomlin said the team will “play it by ear” when it comes to figuring out who will be the starter if Roethlisberger is unavailable. Tomlin also downplayed any concerns about getting ready for a divisional opponent during a week where face-to-face contact is limited at best.
Plans for minority growth, playoffs pass
NFL owners have approved a proposal that will reward organizations for developing minority coaches and front office executives who become head coaches, general managers or team presidents for other clubs.
Also, the league’s owners unanimously approved a contingency plan to expand the playoff field to 16 teams if meaningful games are canceled because of COVID-19.
The voting was held Tuesday during a virtual meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and league executives.
Teams that lose a minority coach or an executive to a head coach position or primary football executive role with another club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years. If a team loses a minority coach and an executive to both head coach and general manager/president roles, that club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for three consecutive years.
The resolution must be approved by the NFL Players Association.
The postseason, which was already expanded from 12 to 14 teams before the coronavirus pandemic, will be adjusted if the league can’t complete its full slate of games within the original 17-week schedule or with an additional 18th week. The 16-team playoff system would be incorporated only if potential playoff teams miss games.
Goodell said the league will not reseed so the four division winners will host first-round games.
Cowboys CB Diggs out with broken foot
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss several weeks with a broken foot, a blow for a defense that was playing better in part because of the rookie’s contributions.
Diggs was injured in the second half of Sunday’s 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh. The Cowboys announced Diggs’ injury on their website Tuesday. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said Diggs played with the injury suffered late in the game against the Steelers.
The second-round pick out of Alabama had the first two interceptions of his career two weeks ago in a 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The last-place Cowboys had just one interception on the season before Diggs’ pair.
The loss of Diggs comes as the Cowboys hope that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will return after missing seven games with a groin injury. Dallas is off this week before visiting Minnesota on Nov. 22.
Becton suffers chest injury in Jets’ loss
New York Jets coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that left tackle Mekhi Becton, a former Highland Springs standout, suffered a chest injury that caused him to have difficulty breathing when he left the Jets’ 30-27 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night.
Becton will have further evaluation, but Gase said it’s not a muscle injury and he hopes he can play in the Jets’ next game. They dropped to 0-9 Monday night.
Quarterback Cam Newton and the Patriots appeared headed for a fifth straight loss before the fourth quarter.
Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired after Newton rallied the Patriots (3-5) from a 10-point deficit to avoid the franchise’s first five-game skid since 1995.
Newton had two touchdown runs, with the second tying it at 27 with 1:57 remaining. Newton completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards.
Elsewhere
Browns: Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had successful surgery Tuesday to repair the torn left knee ligament that ended his season after seven games. The team said Beckham, who injured his knee in the first quarter of an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati, is “expected to be ready for the 2021 season.” Typically, recovery from a torn ACL takes at least nine months, meaning Beckham could be back for training camp.
Ravens: Baltimore fortified its defensive backfield by signing free agent cornerback Tramon Williams, who hasn’t played since last season. Williams, 37, played in all 16 games with Green Bay a year ago. He has 13 seasons of NFL experience, most of them with the Packers.
His addition to Baltimore’s 53-man roster Tuesday coincided with cornerback Khalil Dorsey being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated shoulder.
Giants: New York activated left guard Will Hernandez off the COVID-19 list after missing two games. New York (2-7) also waived cornerback Corey Ballentine, a sixth-round pick a year ago, and added wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis to the roster.
Jaguars: Jacksonville signed kicker Chase McLaughlin off Minnesota’s practice squad and expects him to play at Green Bay this weekend.
McLaughlin will be the team’s sixth kicker this season, following Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown.
Lambo re-injured his hip during an onside kick Sunday and returned to injured reserve a day later. He initially hurt it in Week 2.