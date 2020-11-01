NFL roundup: Big plays help Dolphins beat Rams 28-17 in Tua's 1st start

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa threw his first career touchdown pass and threw his first career touchdown pass and then let the defense and special teams take over with a succession of big plays, and the Dolphins stamped themselves as playoff contenders Sunday by earning their third consecutive win, 28-17 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Dolphins were outgained by 326 yards, the largest discrepancy for a winning team in 18 years. They struck for scores 75 seconds apart on Andrew Van Ginkel’s 78-yard fumble return and Grant’s team-record 88-yard punt return.
Miami (4-3) came up with four takeaways in the first half, and at halftime led 28-10 despite being outgained 224-54.
The big plays helped Tagovailoa overcome a costly early turnover. The No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft finished 12 of 22 for 93 yards, with several passes dropped.
Los Angeles’ Jared Goff faced constant pressure and went 35 for 61 for 355 yards and one score, with two interceptions and two lost fumbles.
The Rams (5-3) ran 92 plays to the Dolphins’ 48, and Miami won while Tagovailoa’s offense totaled eight first downs and 145 yards.
Colts 41, Lions 21: Detroit’s anemic running game — and indeed, its offensive ineptitude in general — had the Lions playing from behind the entire second half, and they eventually lost to Indianapolis (5-2). The defeat was Detroit’s seventh straight at home. The Lions managed only 29 yards rushing and lost the time of possession battle badly.
Detroit’s only touchdown of the first half came shortly after the Lions blocked a punt. On their first five possessions, they had only two first downs, and one of those was on the touchdown.
Detroit (3-4) had only 5 yards rushing in the first half and entered the third quarter trailing 20-7. Unlike the previous weekend at Atlanta, quarterback Matthew Stafford couldn’t rally the Lions late.
Raiders 16, Browns 6: Derek Carr threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow early in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals in nasty conditions and Las Vegas controlled the clock in a win over Cleveland.
Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden spent the week preparing his team for inclement weather. The Raiders didn’t just survive in it, they thrived.
Carr’s strike to Renfrow with 14:53 to go was the game’s only TD and helped the Raiders (4-3) bounce back after they fell apart late in last week’s 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay.
The Browns (5-3) struggled in conditions in which they’re supposed to have an advantage, and they may have suffered a bigger loss as NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett injured his knee in the first quarter. He’ll undergo an MRI on Monday.
Chiefs 35, Jets 9: In near-flawless execution of coach Andy Reid’s run-pass option attack, reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns, leading AFC West-leading Kansas City to a romp over winless New York.
Tyreek Hill wound up with two of the touchdown catches. On the first, he celebrated by jumping into the stands and tossing the football to a fan, and Mahomes was there to help him back onto the field. On the second, Mahomes claimed to see Hill “a little banged up” and decided to carry him — horse-and-jockey style — back to the Kansas City sideline.
Travis Kelce added 109 yards receiving and a touchdown, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson also scored, helping the Chiefs (7-1) give Andy Reid his 229th win to move into a tie with Curly Lambeau for the fifth most in NFL history.
The Jets fell to 0-8 for the first time since the 1996 team of Rich Kotite.
Bengals 31, Titans 20: After watching Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine run for early scores, Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter TD passes and closed out the win by leading a drive that used up most of the final six minutes to seal Cincinnati’s triumph over Tennessee.
Burrow was 26 of 37 with 249 yards, no turnovers and no sacks for the first time this season. The Bengals (2-5-1) snapped a three-game losing streak, matched last season’s victory total and gave coach Zac Taylor his first win over an opponent with a winning record.
Tennessee (5-2), meanwhile, has lost two straight. sliding into a tie with Indianapolis for the AFC South lead as a five-game road winning streak ended.
The Titans struggled with their two biggest problems — third down and red zone defense — against the short-handed Bengals.
Burrow’s first TD pass of the game, a 7-yarder to Tyler Boyd, extended the margin to 24-7 with 13:55 remaining. When Ryan Tannehill hooked up with A.J. Brown on a 9-yard touchdown pass, it looked as if the Titans may rally for the victory.
Instead, Burrow threw a 6-yard TD pass to Bernard with 7:30 left.
Broncos 31, Chargers 30: Drew Lock hit rookie KJ Hamler from a yard out and no time on the clock and Brandon McManus nailed the extra point to give Denver a shocking over hard-luck Los Angeles.
The Broncos (3-4) overcame a 24-3 deficit and rallied after being held to just 60 first-half yards, including 2 on the ground.
The Chargers (2-5) appeared primed to end their seven-game AFC West losing streak behind another great performance by rookie Justin Herbert, who joined Deshaun Watson as the only QBs in NFL history with four straight games with three TD passes.
But the Chargers became the first team to lose three games they led by 17 or more points in the same season since the Atlanta Falcons did it in 2003.
The Broncos got the ball at their 19 with 2:24 remaining and Lock drove them 81 yards in 14 plays, helped by two defensive flags.
On fourth-and-4 from the 18 with 7 seconds left, Lock’s pass to rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was incomplete but defensive back Brandon Facyson was whistled for pass interference, giving the Broncos the ball at the 1 with 1 second remaining.
Lock took the snap, rolled right and found Hamler in the back of the end zone. He got both feet down before going out of bounds with no time left.
After a review, the touchdown stood and McManus nailed the PAT.
Saints 26, Bears 23 (OT): Drew Brees threw two touchdowns to regain the NFL’s all-time lead from Tom Brady, Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime and New Orleans beat Chicago.
The Bears’ Cairo Santos booted a 51-yard field goal at the end of regulation to force the extra period.
The Saints (5-2) led 23-13 early in the fourth quarter after scoring 20 consecutive points, only to have Chicago rally in the closing minutes of regulation. But the three-time defending NFC South champions pulled out their fourth straight win when Lutz connected on their second possession of OT.
The Saints had a first down at the 16 when coach Sean Payton called on him. And Lutz delivered, sending the Bears (5-3) to their second straight loss. New Orleans tied Tampa Bay for the division lead.
