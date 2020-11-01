NFL roundup: Big plays help Dolphins beat Rams 28-17 in Tua's 1st start

Tyreek Hill wound up with two of the touchdown catches. On the first, he celebrated by jumping into the stands and tossing the football to a fan, and Mahomes was there to help him back onto the field. On the second, Mahomes claimed to see Hill “a little banged up” and decided to carry him — horse-and-jockey style — back to the Kansas City sideline.

Travis Kelce added 109 yards receiving and a touchdown, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson also scored, helping the Chiefs (7-1) give Andy Reid his 229th win to move into a tie with Curly Lambeau for the fifth most in NFL history.

The Jets fell to 0-8 for the first time since the 1996 team of Rich Kotite.

Bengals 31, Titans 20: After watching Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine run for early scores, Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter TD passes and closed out the win by leading a drive that used up most of the final six minutes to seal Cincinnati’s triumph over Tennessee.

Burrow was 26 of 37 with 249 yards, no turnovers and no sacks for the first time this season. The Bengals (2-5-1) snapped a three-game losing streak, matched last season’s victory total and gave coach Zac Taylor his first win over an opponent with a winning record.