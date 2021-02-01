Spagnuolo left Brady with a bad memory

“As a player,” Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said, “all you want is a coach like Coach Spags, a players’ coach — someone who understands you and wants to put you in the best position so you can help your team win football games.”

His system has allowed Clark to take his game to a new level. The same for Tyrann Mathieu, the talented safety whom the Chiefs signed in free agency, and who has turned in back-to-back All-Pro seasons as the anchor of their secondary.

Mathieu has picked off a career-high six passes in the regular season and another in the playoffs. He walks into the box to help with run support and blitz the quarterback. And he covers slot receivers in a pinch.

“I think each and every week we try our best to go out and really compete at a high level,” Mathieu said. ”