Ryan Kerrigan to serve as co-host of RVA Sports Awards

Former Washington All-Pro Ryan Kerrigan will co-host the RVA Sports Awards with Lane Casadonte of WTVR Channel 6 at the Altria Theater on Feb. 4.

The awards recognize outstanding athletes, coaches, teams and leaders in the community in various categories.

This year’s categories are:

  • King’s Dominion Female Athlete of the Year
  • SouthState Male Athlete of the Year
  • Synergy Technical Team of the Year
  • Brown Distributing Coach of the Year
  • Rebkee Moment of the Year
  • Techno Branded Swag Fan of the Year

Nominations for each category were open to the public, and the finalists will be announced Dec. 15. Public voting then will begin at www.RVASportsAwards.com.

The event will include the Power of Sport Award presented by VCU Center for Sport Leadership, recognizing an athlete, coach, administrator or executive who uses sport as a vehicle to drive change. The national honor will highlight a sports figure who generates positive community impact, uplifts underserved residents, creates access through diversity and inclusion, and fights for social justice inside and outside the realm of competition.

Organizers also will announce the Community Champion Award, given to someone who has made a longstanding commitment to sports in the Richmond community and is bettering the region through sports, and the Sheltering Arms Institute Courage Story, presented to an individual, group, or organization that has shown extraordinary courage and/or whose whose commitment to the Richmond community “transcends sports.”

Kerrigan played 10 seasons with Washington. He was a four-time Pro Bowler who holds the team’s record for sacks and forced fumbles.

Kerrigan now is assistant defensive line coach for the Commanders.

“We’re planning to fill up the room and cheer on the athletes and leaders who are making a major impact on our community through sports,” J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism’s vice president of community relations, said in a release.

“Our team is excited to bring everyone together to celebrate the power of sports, and we’re thankful that Ryan Kerrigan is lending his talents to the event.”

Proceeds from the RVA Sports Awards support the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant Program. The event also supports two annual scholarships for students at Virginia State’s Sports and Hospitality Management Program and in the Center for Sport Leadership at VCU.

For ticket information, go to www.RVA-SportsAwards.com.

Ryan Kerrigan

 JOE MAHONEY
Ryan Kerrigan is Washington's career leader in sacks (95§) and forced fumbles (26).

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
