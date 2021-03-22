 Skip to main content
T-D football Top 10: No movement at top, but Thomas Dale joins party, Manchester climbs up
T-D football Top 10: No movement at top, but Thomas Dale joins party, Manchester climbs up

Monacan-Manchester football game

Manchester’s Ramon Brown (7) runs away from Monacan’s Dre Lockey (58) and Lloyd Williams (53) during the first half of a high school football game at Manchester High School in Chesterfield on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Prep Football

T-D Top 10

Record Prv.

1. Highland Springs 4-0 1

2. Benedictine 3-0 2

3. Hopewell 1-0 3

4. Monacan 4-0 4

5. Hermitage 4-0 5

6. Varina 3-1 6

7. Manchester 3-1 10

8. Patrick Henry 4-0 8

9. Thomas Dale 3-0 --

10. Deep Run 2-2 7

