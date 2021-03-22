T-D football Top 10: No movement at top, but Thomas Dale joins party, Manchester climbs up

Prep Football
T-D Top 10
Record Prv.
1. Highland Springs 4-0 1
2. Benedictine 3-0 2
3. Hopewell 1-0 3
4. Monacan 4-0 4
5. Hermitage 4-0 5
6. Varina 3-1 6
7. Manchester 3-1 10
8. Patrick Henry 4-0 8
9. Thomas Dale 3-0 --
10. Deep Run 2-2 7
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim
