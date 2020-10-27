Teel: Looking ahead to ACC's Clemson-Notre Dame showdown

The common thread: Tech’s demise was largely self-inflicted — by turnovers and/or penalties.

No need to re-litigate Saturday’s defeat, only to say that absent a Dec. 5 takedown of Clemson at Lane Stadium and similar mayhem elsewhere, the Hokies (3-2 overall and ACC) will not play in the league championship game.

Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0 ACC) and Clemson (6-0, 5-0) were the chalk preseason choices to meet in the title contest and are the ACC’s only undefeated teams, ranked Nos. 1 and 4 in the national polls. But the Fighting Irish were compiling few style points until Pitt, after which Kelly confessed his sin.

“You know, a lot of times you kind of get caught up in the grind of … just trying to win football games,” he said. “And we kind of said: ‘Look, we’re past this. We’re not interested in just winning football games. We’re interested in being a championship football team and just [planning] to win games is not good enough anymore. …’