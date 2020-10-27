Teel: Looking ahead to ACC's Clemson-Notre Dame showdown

Gazing ahead is among sports’ most timeless indulgences. We assume impending results that will, in theory, create the DVR-worthy matchups everyone craves.
Even when those assumptions boomerang, even when the next Game of the Decade is foiled, we saddle up and ride again. Looking ahead is that irresistible to fans, media and, yes, athletes.
Coaches detest this. Blessed and cursed with remarkable tunnel vision, they consider only the task ahead, be the opponent Clemson or Christopher Newport.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly violated his profession’s code last week, and the Fighting Irish responded with a 45-3 rout of Pittsburgh on a Saturday that pared the field of contenders for the ACC championship game.
Out: North Carolina State and, most puzzling, Virginia Tech.
Still in: Notre Dame, Miami, North Carolina and five-time defending champ Clemson.
First, Virginia Tech. After their punishing victory over Boston College, many of us figured the Hokies would be 6-1 entering a Nov. 14 collision of top 15 teams with Miami.
Sure, they had upcoming games versus Wake Forest, Louisville and Liberty, but they were going to be solid favorites in each. Oops.
Saturday’s 23-16 setback at Wake marked the fourth time in Justin Fuente’s five seasons that Tech has tumbled as a double-digit favorite. The others were in 2016 against Georgia Tech and Syracuse, the Hokies’ lone ACC losses en route to the Coastal Division title, and 2018 at Old Dominion.
The common thread: Tech’s demise was largely self-inflicted — by turnovers and/or penalties.
No need to re-litigate Saturday’s defeat, only to say that absent a Dec. 5 takedown of Clemson at Lane Stadium and similar mayhem elsewhere, the Hokies (3-2 overall and ACC) will not play in the league championship game.
Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0 ACC) and Clemson (6-0, 5-0) were the chalk preseason choices to meet in the title contest and are the ACC’s only undefeated teams, ranked Nos. 1 and 4 in the national polls. But the Fighting Irish were compiling few style points until Pitt, after which Kelly confessed his sin.
“You know, a lot of times you kind of get caught up in the grind of … just trying to win football games,” he said. “And we kind of said: ‘Look, we’re past this. We’re not interested in just winning football games. We’re interested in being a championship football team and just [planning] to win games is not good enough anymore. …’
“We need to play at an elite level, and it starts with playing at a level that allows you to not all of a sudden play your best when you have to, but have that ready to go, because you are playing at a high level. And that hasn’t been the case. So that was the challenge. … It’s risky, right, because … people would say: ‘Well, you’re looking ahead.’ Well, we are looking ahead a little bit.’”
Looking ahead to a Nov. 7 home showdown against Clemson -- and beyond. There’s a Black Friday game at North Carolina, a potential rematch versus Clemson for the ACC title and, the primary goal, a College Football Playoff berth.
Kelly’s approach worked. Notre Dame’s defense was again stingy, holding a second consecutive opponent to single-digit points for the first time since 2002. Moreover, Ian Book threw downfield effectively for the first time this season.
North Carolina (4-1, 4-1) also authored its most emphatic 2020 victory Saturday, dusting N.C. State 48-21. Javonte Williams and Michael Carter each rushed for more than 100 yards and are on pace to give the Tar Heels two 1,000-yard backs for the first time since 1993 with Curtis Johnson and Leon Johnson (not related).
“I said it earlier in the year, and they reinforce it every week,” UNC coach Mack Brown said Saturday. “I think they’re probably the best combination of two backs in the country.”
Carter and Williams are the only teammates among the nation’s top 15 rushers, and their respective per-carry averages are exceptional at 7.9 and 6.9.
If the Tar Heels can navigate upcoming games against Virginia, Duke and Wake Forest, their Nov. 27 test versus Notre Dame becomes spicy indeed, followed by their ACC regular-season finale at Miami.
The Hurricanes were the least impressive of the conference’s primary contenders Saturday, 19-14 winners over UVA, the third consecutive meeting of these annual rivals in which neither team cracked 20 points. A chronic underachiever, Miami (5-1, 4-1) has endured a losing streak of at least three games each of the past four seasons, and after its 42-17 drubbing at Clemson three weeks ago, I wondered if another slide was in the offing.
But the Hurricanes rebounded with home wins over Pitt and Virginia and likely will be favored against N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest before hosting UNC.
As he showed against UVA, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is excellent throwing on the run, often when the designed play has broken down. The Hurricanes also have the most manageable remaining schedule of the ACC’s primary contenders.
“I think the second half of the season, that’s where the great teams are going to step up,” King said Saturday night.
If there are any great teams in this pandemic season, Clemson is in the conversation. Now if only Saturday transpires as expected, Trevor Lawrence and friends will head to Notre Dame for the third November clash of unbeatens in ACC football history -- Georgia Tech-UVA in 1990 and Florida State-UNC in ’97 were the others.
Yes, the Tigers must first beat Boston College, and the Fighting Irish must survive Georgia Tech. But we’re encouraged to look ahead, right?
Brian Kelly gave us permission.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel