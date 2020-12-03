Teel: Mike Tomlin is the ideal coach for 2020

Mike Tomlin was born to coach in 2020. Famine, pestilence, pandemic. Injury, illness, blizzard. Where others see hurdles, Tomlin sees speed bumps. When others make excuses, he soldiers on.
Tomlin learned that approach from his blue-collar parents in Newport News and his old-school college coach at William & Mary, Jimmye Laycock. He honed it working for Tony Dungy and carried it to his head-coaching gig with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Few enterprises, sports or otherwise, hold themselves to a higher standard than the Steelers, a culture Tomlin has embraced and enhanced since succeeding Bill Cowher in 2007. Case in point, Pittsburgh’s Wednesday afternoon, yes Wednesday afternoon, 19-14 victory over AFC North rival Baltimore.
Originally set for Thanksgiving night, the game was twice rescheduled as the Ravens reeled from COVID-19 issues and the NFL contorted itself beyond recognition to salvage the contest. The final product was a mess, and even though his team improved to 11-0 and continued the best start in franchise history, Tomlin spared no one.
“We did enough to win, but that’s all,” he said during his postgame news conference. “It was really junior varsity, to be quite honest with you. It was in all three phases.”
Turnovers and dropped passes on offense, poor coverage on special teams, glaring breakdowns on defense: Tomlin assailed them all and twice used the word “unacceptable.”
“We’re fortunate tonight,” he said. “It’s good to proceed with the victory. I acknowledge that. But not a lot happened tonight to be proud of or to be excited about other than that.”
Twice Tomlin was asked what caused the sub-par performance.
Answer 1: “It was just bad by all parties involved. Coaches first, players second.”
Answer 2: “Us sucking.”
The Steelers had their own issues, mind you. Running back James Conner, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and center Maurkice Pouncey were on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. During the game, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, the leader of the NFL’s stingiest defense, sustained a season-ending knee injury.
Moreover, on Nov. 29, the brother of team chaplain Kent Chevalier, JH Elliott, died at age 49 of complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia.
“There’s a lot of heaviness going on right now in this locker room,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after the victory. “We have three football games in 12 days. Just a lot going on. … We’re getting into that mental warfare, if you will. Proud of the way the guys won the game today, but we have to get ready to keep going.”
The second of Pittsburgh’s three-game slog is Monday at home against NFC East co-leader Washington (4-7), followed by a Sunday night date at AFC East-leading Buffalo (8-3). During a Thursday Zoom, Tomlin dismissed concerns about the revised schedule.
“It’s a short week for us,” he said, “and a long one for Washington. … We don’t seek comfort. We realize Washington doesn’t care about our problems, or they’re glad that we have them, and so we proceed with that understanding.”
That’s vintage Tomlin, and his attitude is perfect for the Pittsburgh franchise and community.
This marks Tomlin’s 14th year with the Steelers, and they’ve yet to have a losing season on his watch. His teams have won two AFC championships and a Super Bowl, the latter in his second year, and his career winning percentage of .652 — that includes the playoffs — trails only Bill Belichick among active coaches with at least 70 games of experience.
Further context: Tomlin’s winning percentage is higher than Pro Football Hall of Famers Joe Gibbs, Bud Grant and Cowher, and at age 48, Tomlin is well-positioned to join them in Canton, Ohio.
Pittsburgh has won only three playoff games in the last nine seasons, and missed the playoffs four times during that stretch. So Tomlin, who inherited stable ownership and a Hall of Fame quarterback, has his detractors.
Yet to be 11-0 this year is a testament to his players and staff and the organization he has built. The Steelers were fortunate to draw the woebegone NFC East in this season’s schedule rotation, but they defeated the full-strength Ravens last month and beat the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, both 8-3, in back-to-back weeks.
Pittsburgh is the 13th team in the Super Bowl era to open 11-0. Nine of the previous 12 reached the Super Bowl, and five collected the Lombardi Trophy.
Pandemic notwithstanding, Tomlin understands he and his team will be judged on the playoffs.
“We continually acknowledge the potential for adversity, not only in the game of football but in this [COVID] environment,” Tomlin said. “So it’s infused in everything that we do, whether it’s a virtual meeting or walk-thru or practice. It requires no special attention or agenda.”
As for Wednesday’s JV game?
“I don’t know that I am a guy or we are a group that wants to run away from yesterday’s game,” Tomlin said. “There’s something to be learned from performances, particularly negative ones. And as I’ve mentioned, it’s cool to learn with a win. … We like to pause and dwell in it a little bit, if you will. We don’t run away from it at all.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel