Teel: Mike Tomlin is the ideal coach for 2020

“It’s a short week for us,” he said, “and a long one for Washington. … We don’t seek comfort. We realize Washington doesn’t care about our problems, or they’re glad that we have them, and so we proceed with that understanding.”

That’s vintage Tomlin, and his attitude is perfect for the Pittsburgh franchise and community.

This marks Tomlin’s 14th year with the Steelers, and they’ve yet to have a losing season on his watch. His teams have won two AFC championships and a Super Bowl, the latter in his second year, and his career winning percentage of .652 — that includes the playoffs — trails only Bill Belichick among active coaches with at least 70 games of experience.

Further context: Tomlin’s winning percentage is higher than Pro Football Hall of Famers Joe Gibbs, Bud Grant and Cowher, and at age 48, Tomlin is well-positioned to join them in Canton, Ohio.

Pittsburgh has won only three playoff games in the last nine seasons, and missed the playoffs four times during that stretch. So Tomlin, who inherited stable ownership and a Hall of Fame quarterback, has his detractors.