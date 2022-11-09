Teel: 'Pretty dang dominant' Liberty authoring another remarkable season

Alabama and Cincinnati rank among college football’s stingiest teams. Neither defended Arkansas as well as Liberty.

In the weeks just prior to encountering the Flames, the Razorbacks scored 93 points in road dustings of Brigham Young and Auburn. They didn’t approach that output Saturday.

“We were pretty dang dominant for three quarters,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said of his program’s landmark 21-19 victory at Arkansas. “... There’s no secret. Our defensive unit has been the most consistent on our squad this year.”

And that group, which leads the Bowl Subdivision in tackles for loss (84) and sacks (34), is the foremost reason the 8-1 Flames are one of the sport’s most compelling stories.

But should we be surprised? Should we be surprised that Liberty, in its final season of football independence before joining Conference USA, has returned to the national polls?

Considering the Flames’ 34-12 record under Freeze, 3-0 in bowls, no. Given their track record against Power Five opponents, absolutely not.

But Liberty was replacing dynamic quarterback Malik Willis, a third-round draft pick of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Moreover, the Flames returned only five starters on offense and four on defense.

Injuries then compounded the stress on this transitioning roster, most notably a broken hand that has shelved transfer quarterback Charlie Brewer since the season-opener. But emerging talent on both sides of the ball, a credit to the staff’s recruiting and player development, has propelled Liberty to No. 19 in the media and coaches polls.

The Flames were the only team ranked in both polls excluded from the College Football Playoff’s top 25 Tuesday night, a function of having defeated only two opponents with winning records — Southern Miss and Arkansas are 5-4.

But if Liberty continues winning, bank on a top-15 finish in the media and coaches polls that would enhance the program’s recruiting pitch.

No matter the rankings, the Flames are in the conversation, and rightfully so.

Defensive end Durrell Johnson ranks second nationally in tackles for loss with 15½, safety Robert Rahimi shares the national lead with five interceptions, and quarterback Johnathan Bennett, 5-0 as a starter, continues to progress.

“I’ve said since I got here that my belief is we have to build this around defense and quarterback play,” Freeze said.

Liberty’s only setback was at then-No. 19 Wake Forest, where the Flames misfired on a late 2-point conversion and fell 37-36. Most impressive, Liberty recorded arguably the two largest conquests in program history in consecutive outings.

First was a 41-14 home rout of Big 12-bound BYU followed by last week’s upset of Arkansas.

“We handled business,” said cornerback Daijahn Anthony, an Henrico High graduate who recorded his second interception of the season Saturday. “... So the emotions were just sky-high. ... It’s unexplainable.”

The Flames limited the Razorbacks to 144 yards rushing and 3.4 yards per carry, both season-lows. Liberty’s 14 tackles for loss were the most by an Arkansas opponent since Oklahoma in the January 2002 Cotton Bowl, a stretch of 257 games.

Like the Wake Forest defeat, Saturday’s contest hinged on a 2-point conversion attempt. Storming back from a 21-0 deficit, the Razorbacks slashed the margin to 21-19 on a touchdown with 1:11 remaining.

Against all odds, that’s the same amount of time that was left when Liberty went for two at Wake.

Arkansas’ attempt was decidedly no frills. Operating out of an empty set, quarterback KJ Jefferson took a shotgun snap at the 8-yard line and barreled straight ahead into a mass of humanity at the 2, relying on his offensive line to bulldoze a path to the end zone.

He came up inches shy as linebacker Ahmad Walker made first contact and was immediately joined by a host of teammates.

“The moment wasn’t too big for anybody,” co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge said.

Freeze knows how difficult it can be to play in front of 70,000-plus at Razorback Stadium. As Ole Miss’ coach from 2012-16, he twice took ranked teams into Fayetteville, only to lose both times.

In 2020, Freeze’s second Liberty team went 10-1, beat Virginia Tech and Syracuse on the road, lost by a point at N.C. State and finished No. 17 in the AP poll. An 8-5 mark last season included defeats by three and 13 points at Syracuse and Ole Miss.

“All of that combines to go into the belief that you can walk into a place like Razorback Stadium and ... compete,” Freeze said.

Rentschler Field will present a more-compact, less-formidable vibe Saturday when Liberty plays at fellow independent Connecticut (5-5). First-year coach Jim Mora Jr., inherited a battered program that was 10-50 in the five previous seasons but has the Huskies a victory shy of bowl eligibility.

Following the signature wins over BYU and Arkansas, and on the eve of a Nov. 19 home date with Virginia Tech, this is a fascinating glimpse into Liberty’s focus and maturity. Adding to the challenge: Leading rusher Dae Dae Hunter is questionable with a knee injury.