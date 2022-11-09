 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story

Teel: 'Pretty dang dominant' Liberty authoring another remarkable season

  • 0
Daijahn Anthony

Liberty cornerback Daijahn Anthony from Henrico High celebrates the Flames' home victory over BYU.

 Cassidy Paxton/Liberty Athletics

Alabama and Cincinnati rank among college football’s stingiest teams. Neither defended Arkansas as well as Liberty.

In the weeks just prior to encountering the Flames, the Razorbacks scored 93 points in road dustings of Brigham Young and Auburn. They didn’t approach that output Saturday.

“We were pretty dang dominant for three quarters,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said of his program’s landmark 21-19 victory at Arkansas. “... There’s no secret. Our defensive unit has been the most consistent on our squad this year.”

And that group, which leads the Bowl Subdivision in tackles for loss (84) and sacks (34), is the foremost reason the 8-1 Flames are one of the sport’s most compelling stories.

But should we be surprised? Should we be surprised that Liberty, in its final season of football independence before joining Conference USA, has returned to the national polls?

People are also reading…

Considering the Flames’ 34-12 record under Freeze, 3-0 in bowls, no. Given their track record against Power Five opponents, absolutely not.

But Liberty was replacing dynamic quarterback Malik Willis, a third-round draft pick of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Moreover, the Flames returned only five starters on offense and four on defense.

Injuries then compounded the stress on this transitioning roster, most notably a broken hand that has shelved transfer quarterback Charlie Brewer since the season-opener. But emerging talent on both sides of the ball, a credit to the staff’s recruiting and player development, has propelled Liberty to No. 19 in the media and coaches polls.

The Flames were the only team ranked in both polls excluded from the College Football Playoff’s top 25 Tuesday night, a function of having defeated only two opponents with winning records — Southern Miss and Arkansas are 5-4.

But if Liberty continues winning, bank on a top-15 finish in the media and coaches polls that would enhance the program’s recruiting pitch.

No matter the rankings, the Flames are in the conversation, and rightfully so.

Defensive end Durrell Johnson ranks second nationally in tackles for loss with 15½, safety Robert Rahimi shares the national lead with five interceptions, and quarterback Johnathan Bennett, 5-0 as a starter, continues to progress.

“I’ve said since I got here that my belief is we have to build this around defense and quarterback play,” Freeze said.

Liberty’s only setback was at then-No. 19 Wake Forest, where the Flames misfired on a late 2-point conversion and fell 37-36. Most impressive, Liberty recorded arguably the two largest conquests in program history in consecutive outings.

First was a 41-14 home rout of Big 12-bound BYU followed by last week’s upset of Arkansas.

“We handled business,” said cornerback Daijahn Anthony, an Henrico High graduate who recorded his second interception of the season Saturday. “... So the emotions were just sky-high. ... It’s unexplainable.”

The Flames limited the Razorbacks to 144 yards rushing and 3.4 yards per carry, both season-lows. Liberty’s 14 tackles for loss were the most by an Arkansas opponent since Oklahoma in the January 2002 Cotton Bowl, a stretch of 257 games.

Like the Wake Forest defeat, Saturday’s contest hinged on a 2-point conversion attempt. Storming back from a 21-0 deficit, the Razorbacks slashed the margin to 21-19 on a touchdown with 1:11 remaining.

Against all odds, that’s the same amount of time that was left when Liberty went for two at Wake.

Arkansas’ attempt was decidedly no frills. Operating out of an empty set, quarterback KJ Jefferson took a shotgun snap at the 8-yard line and barreled straight ahead into a mass of humanity at the 2, relying on his offensive line to bulldoze a path to the end zone.

He came up inches shy as linebacker Ahmad Walker made first contact and was immediately joined by a host of teammates.

“The moment wasn’t too big for anybody,” co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge said.

Freeze knows how difficult it can be to play in front of 70,000-plus at Razorback Stadium. As Ole Miss’ coach from 2012-16, he twice took ranked teams into Fayetteville, only to lose both times.

In 2020, Freeze’s second Liberty team went 10-1, beat Virginia Tech and Syracuse on the road, lost by a point at N.C. State and finished No. 17 in the AP poll. An 8-5 mark last season included defeats by three and 13 points at Syracuse and Ole Miss.

“All of that combines to go into the belief that you can walk into a place like Razorback Stadium and ... compete,” Freeze said.

Rentschler Field will present a more-compact, less-formidable vibe Saturday when Liberty plays at fellow independent Connecticut (5-5). First-year coach Jim Mora Jr., inherited a battered program that was 10-50 in the five previous seasons but has the Huskies a victory shy of bowl eligibility.

Following the signature wins over BYU and Arkansas, and on the eve of a Nov. 19 home date with Virginia Tech, this is a fascinating glimpse into Liberty’s focus and maturity. Adding to the challenge: Leading rusher Dae Dae Hunter is questionable with a knee injury.

“How do we handle success?” Freeze said. “That’s going to be a great test for us this week.”

Liberty Arkansas Football

Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) gets ready to run a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Twitter: @ByDavidTeel

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren Sapp hopes ‘Living with CTE’ film adds to his legacy

Warren Sapp hopes ‘Living with CTE’ film adds to his legacy

TAMPA, Fla. — Warren Sapp spent 13 seasons in the NFL, battling 300-pounders in the trenches each week. He played through injury and illness, fearless in the pursuit of an opposing quarterback or ballcarrier. But Sapp was never more scared than when he was making a routine drive down sun-kissed Biscayne Boulevard a couple years ago. He planned to visit a friend of 25 years at his Miami office, ...

Tim Cowlishaw: Jimmy Johnson details split with Jerry Jones in book, and some Cowboys fans won’t like it

Tim Cowlishaw: Jimmy Johnson details split with Jerry Jones in book, and some Cowboys fans won’t like it

DALLAS — Winston Churchill told us more than a century ago that history is written by the victors. But he was slightly off when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and the famous breakup between Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson. History is also written, it turns out, by those who stick around. For the last 28 years, plenty of stories have been offered as to how it all went down in the spring of 1994 — ...

Mark Bradley: The Falcons, dare we say, have gotten smart

Mark Bradley: The Falcons, dare we say, have gotten smart

ATLANTA — No coach is handed a perfect team, though some teams are more imperfect than others. There are two ways to handle this. One is to shrug and say, “I need better players.” This generally leads to unemployment. The other is to do the best you can with what you have. Arthur Smith inherited a team that had gone 18-30 over three seasons despite having spent big on high-profile talent. The ...

Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to get a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night, giving them the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime. But C.J. Gardner-Johnson grabbed his NFL-best and career-high fifth interception before Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give them the lead in the third quarter.

Chiefs rally after falling behind Titans, beat Tennessee in overtime

Chiefs rally after falling behind Titans, beat Tennessee in overtime

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is well known for his golden arm. But against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes showed he can carry the Chiefs with his legs, too. Late in the fourth quarter and facing a third-and-17, Mahomes scampered for a 20-yard gain to keep the drive alive. Seven plays later, Mahomes used his skills as a runner to ...

FIFA goes to college to study how to grow grass indoors for the 2026 men’s World Cup

FIFA goes to college to study how to grow grass indoors for the 2026 men’s World Cup

PHILADELPHIA — As the bidding to host 2026 men’s World Cup games reached its climax, one of the many fair questions out there had to do with stadiums’ playing surfaces. Eight of the 16 venues chosen to host games have artificial-turf fields. Would players have to play on them, as infamously happened at the 2015 women’s World Cup? Or would temporary grass surfaces be installed, with their own ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill on track to break NFL records

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News