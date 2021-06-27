The 2020-21 All-Metro football defensive team

The skinny: It would appear that Jay Woolfolk, also a VISAA baseball champion for the Cadets and MLB prospect, can do anything he sets his mind to do. In four games at quarterback, he completed 36 of 63 pass attempts for 584 yards and seven touchdowns and carried 21 times for 165 yards and four touchdowns without a passing or rushing attempt in the second half of two lopsided games. At defensive back, he intercepted eight passes with three returned for touchdowns, and added five pass breakups and seven unassisteed tackles. VISAA football did not have a postseason. Woolfolk is headed to Virginia to play football and baseball but will test the Major League Baseball draft waters first in July.