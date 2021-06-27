The 2020-21 All-Metro football defensive team

Jay Woolfolk
School: Benedictine
Year: Senior
Position: Safety
Height, weight: 6-1, 200 pounds
The skinny: It would appear that Jay Woolfolk, also a VISAA baseball champion for the Cadets and MLB prospect, can do anything he sets his mind to do. In four games at quarterback, he completed 36 of 63 pass attempts for 584 yards and seven touchdowns and carried 21 times for 165 yards and four touchdowns without a passing or rushing attempt in the second half of two lopsided games. At defensive back, he intercepted eight passes with three returned for touchdowns, and added five pass breakups and seven unassisteed tackles. VISAA football did not have a postseason. Woolfolk is headed to Virginia to play football and baseball but will test the Major League Baseball draft waters first in July.
Damond Harmon
School: Highland Springs
Year: Senior
Position: Cornerback
Height, weight: 6-1, 180 pounds
The skinny: The latest elite defensive back to come out of Highland Springs (Malcolm Greene, Clemson; K’Von Wallace, Philadelphia Eagles), Harmon had 20 tackles (11 unassisted), two forced fumbles and four interceptions for the state finalist Springers. He has standout length, speed, instincts and ball skills and is joining Gilliam at Oklahoma. Harmon carries himself and competes with that high-caliber cornerback edge, the tenacity and flair so synonymous with modern lockdown corners, such as NFL stars Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters.
Jamareeh ‘Bugg’ Jones
School: Highland Springs
Year: Senior
Position: Defensive back
Height, weight: 6-0, 182 pounds
The skinny: Committed to Boston College, Jones, whom many know by his nickname Bugg, played quarterback much of the 2019 season and some of this season. He lists himself as an athlete on Twitter and had 35 tackles (20 unassisted, five for losses) playing DB for a Springers defense that was one of the state’s best. Jones runs a 4.35 40-yard dash and is also a top student who earned his associate degree in business administration from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College before getting his high school diploma.
Cam Sturdifen
School: Manchester
Year: Junior
Position: Defensive back
Height, weight: 6-2, 178 pounds
The skinny: A two-time first- team all-region DB, Sturdifen was a hawk in the secondary, racking up 47 tackles, 18 pass breakups and six interceptions for the 6-1, region-finalist Lancers. He runs a 4.5 40-yard dash and has a 3.5 GPA. Sturdifen’s recruitment is open, and this month, he’s gone to camps at Liberty, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and William & Mary, with another scheduled at James Madison in July, according to his Twitter.
Carlos Alexander
School: Hermitage
Year: Senior
Position: Defensive tackle
Height, weight: 6-0, 290 pounds
The skinny: A rugged force in the middle of the line, Alexander was a cornerstone of a Panthers defense that shut out Varina in its opener and allowed 37 points in six regular-season games (6.2 per). He had 47 tackles (17 for losses) in seven games, three forced and three recovered fumbles, nine sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.
Bryce Carter
School: Life Christian
Year: Senior
Position: Defensive end
Height, weight: 6-3, 250 pounds
The skinny: Committed to Virginia, Carter is a long and athletic pass rusher who transferred to Life Christian last year after three years at Thomas Dale. Carter played five games for the Eagles in the fall, announced his commitment to the Cavaliers in December and had 11 offers according to 247sports, including Virginia Tech, Florida and Penn State.
Bryson Jennings
School: Clover Hill
Year: Junior
Position: Defensive end
Height, weight: 6-6, 245 pounds
The skinny: The first-team all-region pick was a force in four games, with 33 tackles (10 for losses) and four sacks. He has received at least 18 college offers and on June 10 announced a top five of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Kentucky and North Carolina. An explosive edge rusher with elite quickness at his size, Jennings runs a 4.53 40-yard dash.
Wyatt Lowe
School: Powhatan
Year: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Height, weight: 6-1, 240 pounds
The skinny: Lowe moved from D-line to linebacker this season and has played every defensive snap for the Indians since his freshman year. The physical, downhill run-stopper and pass rusher had 65 tackles (35 unassisted) in six games with two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also scored a touchdown at fullback.
Kam Olds
School: Midlothian
Year: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Height, weight: 6-4, 240 pounds
The skinny: A first-team all-region selection, Olds had 33½ tackles (7½ for losses) for the 4-2 Trojans with two interceptions, one of which he took back 90 yards for a touchdown. His Twitter says he’ll be at Fork Union Military Academy next year, but the three-star recruit (247Sports) visited East Carolina this month and has drawn interest from Virginia Tech, per 247Sports.
Khalil ‘Red’ Murdock
School: Hopewell
Year: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Height, weight: 6-3, 220 pounds
The skinny: The Region 3A defensive player of the year had 45 tackles (14 for losses) in five games plus two sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. A versatile linebacker, Murdock also excels in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA, benches 335 pounds, dead-lifts 435, squats 455 and runs a 4.45 shuttle.
Jonathan Martinez
School: Thomas Dale
Year: Senior
Position: Punter
Height, weight: 6-0, 215 pounds
The skinny: With an average of 44 yards per punt and seven inside the opposition’s 20-yard line, Martinez set up his defense for success. He had four punts of more than 60 yards, one of which netted 71 with a roll. The Emory & Henry recruit also had one fake punt for a first down, 13 unassisted tackles at linebacker and five catches for 44 yards at tight end.
Shamus Jones
School: Thomas Dale
Year: Senior
Position: Utility
Height, weight: 6-2, 190 pounds
The skinny: An all-purpose VMI signee, Jones virtually never came off the field for the Region 6A finalist Knights. At wide receiver, he caught 13 balls for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He played outside linebacker, defensive end and strong safety, compiling 24 unassisted tackles, one sack, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and a touchdown. Jones also played special teams and blocked two punts.
Jailin Walker
School: Varina
Year: Senior
Position: Utility
Height, weight: 6-1, 200 pounds
The skinny: A two-way team captain for the 4-2 Blue Devils, Walker had 28 tackles (eight for losses), four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups as a linebacker. The JMU signee covers sideline to sideline, is a great tackler in space and also rushed 70 times for 643 yards and eight touchdowns.
Honorable mention
Defensive back: Samar Lemons, Henrico; Nehemiah Scott, J.R. Tucker; Henry Dolan, Benedictine; CJ Towles, Goochland; Kameron Holman, Goochland; Jah’heim White, Prince George; Dominic Keel, Highland Springs; Jabari Parker, Highland Springs; Ronique Capers, Deep Run; Quincy Jefferson, Varina; Miles Ellis, Deep Run; Carlo Thompson, Varina; Justin Harris, Milles Godwin; Jordan Allen, Patrick Henry; JaySun Carroll, Powhatan; John Jordan, St. Christopher’s; Jayden Mines, Patrick Henry; Ashton Murray, Dinwiddie; Gary Seigler, Benedictine; Elijah McLeod, Monacan; Erroll Washington, Thomas Dale.
Defensive line: Dylan Faniel, Benedictine; Joel Starlings, Benedictine; Wade Grubbs, New Kent; Reggie Ruffin, Hopewell; Jamar Hodges, Petersburg; Kai Burton, Goochland; De’Andre Robinson, Goochland; Payton Jackson, Highland Springs; Andrew Blanton, Clover Hill; Chris Allen, Prince George; Omarion Robinson, Varina; Zion Bryson, Atlee; Akhari Haggard, Matoaca; Rashaud Pernell, Highland Springs; Keyshawn Burgos, Matoaca; Miles Greene, Highland Springs; Zedric Hayes, Atlee; Drew Loving, Deep Run; Sean Phares, Deep Run; Marcos Torres, Hermitage; Zach Phillips, Midlothian; Camden Byrd, Patrick Henry; Maximus Duch, Dinwiddie; Nick Wiles, New Kent; TJ Baldwin, Benedictine; Hazzon Ellis, Thomas Dale; Rodney Roane, Life Christian.
Linebacker: Will Stratton, Goochland; Elijah Rainer, Trinity Episcopal; Khatone Taylor, Hopewell; Anthony Holland, Goochland; Victor Wilson, Highland Springs; Eric Rankin, Atlee; Daquan Giles, Highland Springs; Jasiah Robinson, Hermitage; Gabe Semidey, Midlothian; Da’Jon Barnes, Highland Springs; Garrett Keeney, Deep Run; Khalil Lofton, Meadowbrook; Colton Travis, Mills Godwin; James Epps, Patrick Henry; Tyler Bartholomew, Monacan; Trey McBride, Dinwiddie; Se’Von McDowell, Dinwiddie; Chase Gayness, Powhatan; RJ Brown, Manchester; Danny Johnson, Monacan.