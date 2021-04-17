Thomas Dale runs into buzzsaw in Chesapeake, falls to Oscar Smith 49-3 in 6A final

Oscar Smith took control from the outset, with Vasko finding Kole Jones for a pair of touchdowns to put the Tigers up 14-0 less than 6 minutes in. An 85-yard touchdown scamper down the left sideline by Kevon King (11 carries, 199 yards, two TDs) at the end of the first quarter made it 21-0.

Vasko spread the ball around to six receivers, but the Dale secondary had particular trouble keeping up with the Joneses — Kole Jones finished with five receptions for 68 yards and three scores, and Amonte Jones had four grabs for 134 yards and a TD. Vasko was a savvy and confident decision-maker with pinpoint accuracy. He never forced a throw and called his own number when needed, adding 60 yards and a score on the ground.

Vincent LePore’s 34-yard field goal in the second quarter got the Knights (6-1) on the board, but that was largely it for offensive production. Freshman quarterback Ethan Minter never had any time to push the ball down the field. He finished 4 of 9 for 35 yards with an interception and took a lot of hard hits while scrambling. A backfield committee led by Brandon Rose (10 carries, 36 yards) had just two carries that gained more than 10 yards, and none more than 20. The Knights’ offense totaled 102 yards.

Thomas Dale has 15 seniors, a class Tucker said “gave everything they had,” and one he’ll miss tremendously.