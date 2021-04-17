Thomas Dale runs into buzzsaw in Chesapeake, falls to Oscar Smith 49-3 in 6A final

Coming out of halftime down 28-3 in the Class 6, Region A championship game Saturday at Oscar Smith, Thomas Dale players did their utmost to stay positive.
“Keep your head up — chin up, chest out,” one player yelled as the Knights formed their stretching circle.
The fortitude was admirable, but failed to turn an overwhelming tide. Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko sliced and diced the Thomas Dale secondary with 16-of-20 passing for 264 yards and four touchdowns, and the Tigers routed the Knights 49-3 in Chesapeake.
After winning state titles in 2011 and 2008, Oscar Smith (7-0) has been runner-up five of the past seven seasons. The Tigers, who beat the Knights 29-7 in the 2019 6A final, have now outscored opponents 371-9 this season.
Thomas Dale coach Kevin Tucker said after the game that home-field advantage can play a significant role in region finals. The Knights were stuck in traffic for two-plus hours coming down I-64 east, and were greeted by hundreds of blue and yellow-clad Oscar Smith supporters ringing cowbells and stomping bleachers under a hot Saturday sun, with a lively band to boot.
“I’m proud of this team, these boys were not expected to win two or three games this year,” Tucker said. “They proved everybody wrong all year long, they’re gritty, I couldn’t be more proud.”
Oscar Smith took control from the outset, with Vasko finding Kole Jones for a pair of touchdowns to put the Tigers up 14-0 less than 6 minutes in. An 85-yard touchdown scamper down the left sideline by Kevon King (11 carries, 199 yards, two TDs) at the end of the first quarter made it 21-0.
Vasko spread the ball around to six receivers, but the Dale secondary had particular trouble keeping up with the Joneses — Kole Jones finished with five receptions for 68 yards and three scores, and Amonte Jones had four grabs for 134 yards and a TD. Vasko was a savvy and confident decision-maker with pinpoint accuracy. He never forced a throw and called his own number when needed, adding 60 yards and a score on the ground.
Vincent LePore’s 34-yard field goal in the second quarter got the Knights (6-1) on the board, but that was largely it for offensive production. Freshman quarterback Ethan Minter never had any time to push the ball down the field. He finished 4 of 9 for 35 yards with an interception and took a lot of hard hits while scrambling. A backfield committee led by Brandon Rose (10 carries, 36 yards) had just two carries that gained more than 10 yards, and none more than 20. The Knights’ offense totaled 102 yards.
Thomas Dale has 15 seniors, a class Tucker said “gave everything they had,” and one he’ll miss tremendously.
But for the rest of his team, Tucker said he’s already eyeing a short turnaround to the fall season. Dale should enter that campaign as a force in the Richmond area.
“Time to take our two weeks off for the dead period, get back in the lab and be ready to roll come August,” Tucker said.
The Knights won a district title and finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2002. They also “defeated COVID,” Tucker said, calling the pandemic “the strongest opponent we faced all year.” Dale never had an interruption to its season.
“We turned around and made it all the way back to the regional championship in another year where everybody thought we wouldn’t even make the playoffs,” Tucker said. “Again, proud of our kids, I loved their effort and grit. This is a team I’ll remember for a long time.”
Thomas Dale 0 3 0 0 — 3
Oscar Smith 21 7 14 7 — 49
OS — K. Jones 9 pass from Vasko (Benoit kick)
OS — K. Jones 10 pass from Vasko (Benoit kick)
OS — King 85 run (Benoit kick)
TD — LePore 34 FG
OS — King 14 run (Benoit kick)
OS — K. Jones 22 pass from Vasko (Benoit kick)
OS — A. Jones 45 pass from Vasko (Benoit kick)
OS — Vasko 2 run (Benoit kick)
Rushing
OS: Kevon King 11-199; Ethan Vasko 5-60; Kole Jones 1-5; TD: Jordan Branch 3-12; Dewayne Calloway 4-12; Brandon Rose 10-36; Deangelo Gray 1-0; Ethan Minter 7-7.
PASSING
OS: Ethan Vasko 16-20-264-0; TD: Ethan Minter 4-9-35-1.
RECEIVING
OS: Amonte Jones 4-134; Kole Jones 5-68; Xaviyon Harrell 1-14; Tyvon Norfleet 2-11; Ramon Campbell 2-11; Jason Gordon 2-26; TD: Nick Tyree 2-27; Shamus Jones 1-13; Jordan Branch 1-5.
