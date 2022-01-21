Top-seeded Titans eager to start playoff run with Bengals

Now these young Bengals (11-7) must end another playoff skid to reach Cincinnati’s first AFC championship game since January 1989 and third overall. The Bengals are 0-7 in the playoffs away from home, and Houston is the only other NFL team that has yet to win a road playoff game.

“We’re here to win,” Bengals running back Joe Mixon said. “We don’t care about some theory I guess that everybody’s pretty much worried about. We know what we’ve got in front of us. We know what we have to do in order to get where we want to be. We’ve got the path laid out for us.”

He’s back! Of course, the Titans’ running back who wears No. 22 would return for a game on Jan. 22, 2022. Henry, the 2020 NFL offensive player of the year, has been taken off injured reserve and will start his first game since breaking his right foot Oct. 31.

Henry has practiced since Jan. 5, and teammates couldn’t be happier to have back the man averaging 117.1 yards rushing in the postseason. The unknown is how much the Titans can hand the ball to someone who hasn’t played in a game in 12 weeks, even if Henry is 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds.