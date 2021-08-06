VHSL announces sites for 2021, 2022 football state championship games

The Virginia High School League announced on Wednesday the sites for the 2021 and 2022 football state championship games across all six classifications.
The Class 5 and Class 6 title games will be played at Old Dominion University's S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk for the next two years. The 2021 games will take place at noon and 4:30, respectively, on Dec. 11, and the 2022 games are slated for the same time slots on Dec. 10.
S.B. Ballard Stadium last hosted high school football games in the 1980s, when it was known as Foreman Field.
“We are excited about our 2-year agreement with the university that allows our student-athletes the opportunity to play at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium," said Shawn Knight, assistant director of the VHSL, in a press release.
“ODU affirmed that having our championships on their campus was important to them and hosting our championships is about more than just playing football. It reflects the institution’s commitment to providing the participating teams and their school communities a lifetime experience. The opportunity to provide that kind of experience is a source of pride for the VHSL thanks to ODU.”
Winners of four of the past six Class 5 crowns, Highland Springs hosted this past spring season's Class 5 title game, a 13-10 overtime loss to Region C champion Stone Bridge (Ashburn). That game was played at Varina while the Springers' new school and stadium were under construction.
Thomas Dale lost to eventual Class 6 champions Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) in the 6A final. The Tigers hosted their 62-21 state final victory over South County.
The Class 5 and 6 semifinals will be played Dec. 4 at local sites.
The Class 3 and Class 4 title games will be played Dec. 11 at Liberty University. Monacan came the closest of any local school to reaching that point last season. The Chiefs lost to King George 28-21 in the Region 4B title game. King George went on to lose to Lake Taylor (Norfolk) in the Class 4 semifinal, and Salem (Salem) beat Lake Taylor 28-20 in the title game.
The Class 1 and Class 2 championship games will be played Dec. 11 at City Stadium in Salem.
