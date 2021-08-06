VHSL announces sites for 2021, 2022 football state championship games

The Virginia High School League announced on Wednesday the sites for the 2021 and 2022 football state championship games across all six classifications.

The Class 5 and Class 6 title games will be played at Old Dominion University's S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk for the next two years. The 2021 games will take place at noon and 4:30, respectively, on Dec. 11, and the 2022 games are slated for the same time slots on Dec. 10.

S.B. Ballard Stadium last hosted high school football games in the 1980s, when it was known as Foreman Field.

“We are excited about our 2-year agreement with the university that allows our student-athletes the opportunity to play at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium," said Shawn Knight, assistant director of the VHSL, in a press release.

“ODU affirmed that having our championships on their campus was important to them and hosting our championships is about more than just playing football. It reflects the institution’s commitment to providing the participating teams and their school communities a lifetime experience. The opportunity to provide that kind of experience is a source of pride for the VHSL thanks to ODU.”