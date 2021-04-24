'We run the state': Highland Springs beats Maury 13-0 in Class 5 semifinal behind dominant defensive showing

Three plays later, Dent found Sutton again, this time in the corner of the end zone for a lofted 31-yard touchdown to make it 13-0.

Johnson said Dent has improved immensely over the past couple seasons, and grown comfortable running the offense.

“Being the guy, he’s kind of blossomed into his own,” Johnson said. “Because of it, our offense didn’t play great today, but we played well enough to score two touchdowns and win the ballgame.”

Harmon, Gilliam, Pernell and their dominant Springers defense took care of the rest. Maury totaled 163 yards of offense. Highland Springs has allowed 31 total points this season (3.9 per game), and nearly half of those came in one game, a 21-15 win over Deep Run.

Johnson said, in light of everything his team has endured to play through the pandemic, he was thrilled for his kids to return to the state title game.

But he added his Springers need to clean up “a lot of little things” if they’re going to hoist a fifth state championship trophy in six seasons next Saturday.

“I never want to get familiar with this feeling,” Johnson said when asked how a year away changes his perspective on reaching the title game again.