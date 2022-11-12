Young's 3 TD passes lifts No. 10 'Bama past No. 11 Ole Miss

Bryce Young threw three touchdowns passes and No. 10 Alabama scored on four consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters, rallying to beat No. 11 Mississippi 30-24 on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Will Reichard kicked field goals of 23 and 49 yards in the fourth quarter to snap a 24-all tie. Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) secured the win by forcing an incomplete pass into the Crimson Tide end zone in the final minute to extend its seven-game winning streak over the Rebels.

Young finished 21 of 33 for 209 yards, including touchdown throws to Jermaine Burton, Cameron Latu and Ja’Courey Brooks. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) was led by Quinshon Judkins, who had 135 yards on 25 carries and a pair of 1-yard TD runs.

No. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14: Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half and C.J Stroud threw five TD passes in Columbus, Ohio.

Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. Williams has carried the load of the Ohio State running game the past two games with TreVeyon Henderson (Hopewell) out with injury. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) hasn’t disclosed a timetable for Henderson’s return but could certainly run into some difficulty if both experienced backs are still on the shelf for the showdown with No. 3 Michigan in two weeks.

No. 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3: Blake Corum ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, helping homestanding Michigan stay undefeated. The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) have won their first 10 games for the first time since 2006.

Corum, a Heisman Trophy candidate, had 100-plus yards rushing — in the first half — for the seventh straight game and pulled within a game of the school record set by current running backs coach Mike Hart.

No. 5 Tennessee 66, Missouri 24: Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) were impressive offensively but had trouble containing a Missouri (4-6, 2-5) attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.

No. 7 LSU 13, Arkansas 10: Josh Williams ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles and the defense held Arkansas to 249 yards in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) forced and recovered an Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) fumble on the Razorbacks’ final drive with 1:19 left to clinch the win.

Williams had scored LSU’s only TD, a 1-yarder, late in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 10-point lead. LSU’s offense otherwise struggled, with only one of its 13 series yielding more than 40 yards.

No. 14 Penn State 30, Maryland 0: Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half and the defense of Penn State smothered Maryland in State College, Pa.

Tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown pass and Jake Pinegar kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten), who beat Maryland for the seventh time in nine games since the Terps (6-4, 3-4) joined the Big Ten in 2014.

No. 20 Notre Dame 35, Navy 32: Braden Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms to make a spectacular touchdown catch, one of four TD passes by Drew Pyne before halftime in Baltimore.

Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame (7-3) blocked a punt for a fifth straight game. The Irish led 35-13 at halftime before going dormant offensively for the final two quarters. Navy (3-7) closed to within three with 1:21 remaining, but an unsuccessful onside kick ended the rally.

Purdue 31, No. 21 Illinois 24: Aidan O’Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess.

The win in Champaign, Ill., gives the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who were firmly in control until losing their past two games.

ACC

Boston College 21, No. 17 N.C. State 20: Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left in Raleigh, N.C. The Eagles (3-7, 2-5) won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. A pass interference penalty on fourth down with 18 seconds left gave Boston College another chance.

Morehead, making his second career start, was 29 of 48 for 330 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw a pair of TD strikes to Zay Flowers, who caught seven passes for 130 yards, as the Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak. The Wolfpack (7-3, 3-3) committed four second-half turnovers.

No. 12 Clemson 31, Louisville 16: DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Will Shipley hurdled Louisville’s M.J. Griffin on the way for a 25-yard score as Clemson won its 39th straight at home.

Uiagalelei and the Clemson (9-1, 7-0) defense improved to 8-0 all-time over Louisville (6-4, 3-4). The Cardinals, who came in with a four-game win streak, played the second half without standout quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was hurt on the last play of the second quarter.

Miami 35, Georgia Tech 14: Kamren Kinchens had three of Miami’s four interceptions and scored on a 99-yard pick-6, and freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown filled in for Tyler Van Dyke and passed for three touchdowns in Atlanta.

Jaylan Knighton ran 16 times for 118 yards and Brown added 87 yards rushing for Miami (5-5, 3-3), which broke out of its recent offensive doldrums to net 362 yards, 262 on the ground.

State

Wofford 34, VMI 16: Ryan Ingram ran for two touchdowns and RJ Khayo returned a punt 79 yards for a score as Wofford kept VMI winless in Southern Conference play in Spartanburg, S.C.

Seth Morgan hit Isaiah Lemmond for a 52-yard touchdown just before halftime to get the Keydets (1-9, 0-7) within 24-10. Morgan completed 21 of 38 passes for 264 yards with a touchdown and an interception for VMI.

Friday

No. 8 USC 55, Colorado 17: Caleb Williams passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores, and USC overcame running back Travis Dye’s left leg injury in Los Angeles.