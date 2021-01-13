For Capitals' Peter Laviolette, Thursday is the start of a new challenge in just about every way pos

Those adjustments eventually became routine, and Laviolette knows he isn’t alone in this struggle. But it’s amplified with his recent arrival and a training camp that was shortened to 10 days. Add a schedule that has each team in the newly formed East Division playing one another eight times, and you can expect tempers to flare early and often.

“It’s going to be intense, and I think it’s going to be hard for everybody,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “ . . . Preparation will probably be a little more like a playoff series because you prep for the game, then you make some adjustments and then you [often] will get to prep again [to face] the same team, so you are doing a lot of the same stuff. It is going to be interesting how everyone handles it.”

The Capitals open the season with back-to-back games at the Sabres, then travel to Pittsburgh for two games against the rival Penguins before their home opener Jan. 22 — against Buffalo again. Local restrictions on public gatherings will prevent Washington from allowing fans at Capital One Arena, and MacLellan does not expect that to change in the near future.