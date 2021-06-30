Former Godwin baseball coach John Marano dies

For years, Godwin had a dominant team, and Mr. Marano had a way of convincing his players they had an automatic advantage over their opponents, Thomas said. He expected perfection, and his players knew it.

"His teams were always prepared," Fletcher said. "There was a high expectation."

After he suffered a stroke in 2020, Mr. Marano achieved a slow but steady recovery. He walked with a walker, then a cane, then with no assistance, said former school athletics director Bill Browning. He was determined not to be slowed down.

While visiting his brother in Bristol last week, Mr. Marano fell and cracked his skull. He suffered a second and fatal stroke in the hospital.

Mr. Marano graduated from Varina High School and Virginia Tech before returning to teach physical education and driver's education and coach in Henrico County. He worked for Brookland Middle, Hermitage High and Byrd Middle before joining the faculty at Godwin in the early 1990s.

He had a way of showing kids he cared about them beyond the baseball field, said Adam Taylor, a 1995 graduate. He made a habit of showing up at other Godwin sporting events, and he attended Taylor's college games at Randolph-Macon. An amateur photographer, he often carried with him a camera with a telephoto lens.