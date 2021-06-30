Former Godwin baseball coach John Marano dies

John Marano made a promise to his high school baseball team in the spring of 1999: If Mills Godwin won the state championship, he'd get the team logo tattooed on his arm.
Godwin did just that, beating GW-Danville 3-0, claiming the Group AAA state title and finishing the year 24-4. True to his word, Mr. Marano visited a tattoo parlor and had the cursive G, the same one the team wore on its caps, inked into the skin above his deltoid muscle.
Mr. Marano, who died Tuesday at the age of 68, never regretted it for a moment, said Hunter Thomas, the school's former boys basketball coach. The tattoo was proof how committed he was to his team and his school. He was a good enough coach to ascend to the college level, said retired school tennis coach Mark Seidenberg, but Mr. Marano wasn't interested. Godwin was the place he wanted to be.
"He was a legend in the West End and the state of Virginia," said John Fletcher, who assisted him for one season and replaced him upon Mr. Marano's retirement following the 2012 season.
Mr. Marano coached some of the area's most formidable baseball players, including Matt Moses and Justin Bristow. Mr. Marano led the Godwin squad for 15 seasons, and in that time he achieved a record of 281-94, won eight district championships, two region titles and the state championship in 1999.
The school inducted him to its athletics hall of fame in 2018.
For years, Godwin had a dominant team, and Mr. Marano had a way of convincing his players they had an automatic advantage over their opponents, Thomas said. He expected perfection, and his players knew it.
"His teams were always prepared," Fletcher said. "There was a high expectation."
After he suffered a stroke in 2020, Mr. Marano achieved a slow but steady recovery. He walked with a walker, then a cane, then with no assistance, said former school athletics director Bill Browning. He was determined not to be slowed down.
While visiting his brother in Bristol last week, Mr. Marano fell and cracked his skull. He suffered a second and fatal stroke in the hospital.
Mr. Marano graduated from Varina High School and Virginia Tech before returning to teach physical education and driver's education and coach in Henrico County. He worked for Brookland Middle, Hermitage High and Byrd Middle before joining the faculty at Godwin in the early 1990s.
He had a way of showing kids he cared about them beyond the baseball field, said Adam Taylor, a 1995 graduate. He made a habit of showing up at other Godwin sporting events, and he attended Taylor's college games at Randolph-Macon. An amateur photographer, he often carried with him a camera with a telephoto lens.
Though he could laugh and joke as a teacher, he showed a more serious side on the baseball field, Fletcher said. Mr. Marano contributed at the state and national level, picking all-star and national high school teams, attending the College World Series and frequenting coaches' clinics. His network was wide.
"John was my friend, and I feel so sorry for his family, his former players and his many friends on the Godwin coaching staff and faculty as well as his friends he coached against," former principal John McGinty said.
Seven of his players were drafted into professional baseball, including Eric Fornataro, who reached the major leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals.
When Mr. Marano retired in 2012, he was given a stack of cash as a going away gift from the other teachers. He was told the money had a specific purpose: He was to use it to attend a Major League Baseball game when his first player made the big leagues.
So Mr. Marano stashed the money in a drawer for nearly two years. In 2014, he used it to drive to Washington to see Fornataro, a relief pitcher who had been called up by the St. Louis Cardinals and happened to be playing in the big-league stadium closest to Richmond. Mr. Marano arrived early, his camera in his hands.
Mr. Marano is survived by his wife, Cecelia, and his daughter, Grace. Funeral plans were undetermined Wednesday.
