Former Highland Springs standout Wells corrals career day in James Madison playoff debut

Against VMI (6-2), recognizing the Keydets’ press coverage on the outside, and their use of safeties to help in defending the run, JMU (6-0) wasn’t shy about throwing the long ball. Cignetti said the Dukes wanted to find out early how they matched up against VMI defenders in speed.

On the first play, quarterback Cole Johnson fired to Wells 40 yards downfield, but the attempt fell incomplete.

But later, to start a drive early in the second quarter, Johnson found Wells for a pickup of 17. On the next-to-last play of the series, Johnson went long to Wells again. This time Wells separated from VMI cornerback Aljareek Malry and made an over-the-shoulder catch to the VMI 2 that set up a short touchdown run by the Dukes’ Percy Agyei-Obese to give JMU a 14-3 lead.

Johnson and Wells hit the home run in the third quarter. VMI jumped offside on a third-and-7 from the JMU 38, and on the free play, Wells ran wide open along the numbers on the left side of the field.

Johnson’s pass fell to Wells, who, despite a bobble, secured the catch and ran untouched for the 62-yard score that made it 28-10.

“He’s really a tough guy,” Cignetti said. “And he had a great game [Saturday], averaged over 30 yards a catch.”