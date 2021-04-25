Former Highland Springs standout Wells corrals career day in James Madison playoff debut

Since the fall, one of the players James Madison coach Curt Cignetti has extolled is Antwane Wells Jr.
In October, as the Dukes began their “fall ball” practice period in preparation for a season pushed back to the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cignetti spoke of how the freshman wide receiver had caught his eye.
Wells, a former all-state and Times-Dispatch All-Metro performer at Highland Springs High, was explosive, tough and competitive, Cignetti said then.
During the past two months, against outside competition, Wells has backed up the evaluation.
A quick big-play threat, the 6-1 200-pounder has been the JMU receiving corps’ top yard producer in his first collegiate season. That’s coming off a big playoff debut in the Dukes’ 31-24 FCS first-round victory over VMI at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday.
Against the Keydets, Wells racked up a season-best 132 yards receiving on four catches, with a season-long 62-yard touchdown catch included. The receiving yardage ranks fourth in program history in an FCS playoff game.
The stage, Cignetti said after Saturday’s game, isn’t too big for Wells, who won two state titles with the Springers.
“Very competitive guy. Thrives on competition,” Cignetti said. “Plus he’s got good size, speed, twitch and explosiveness. Quick hands. So he’s got a lot of player in him.”
Against VMI (6-2), recognizing the Keydets’ press coverage on the outside, and their use of safeties to help in defending the run, JMU (6-0) wasn’t shy about throwing the long ball. Cignetti said the Dukes wanted to find out early how they matched up against VMI defenders in speed.
On the first play, quarterback Cole Johnson fired to Wells 40 yards downfield, but the attempt fell incomplete.
But later, to start a drive early in the second quarter, Johnson found Wells for a pickup of 17. On the next-to-last play of the series, Johnson went long to Wells again. This time Wells separated from VMI cornerback Aljareek Malry and made an over-the-shoulder catch to the VMI 2 that set up a short touchdown run by the Dukes’ Percy Agyei-Obese to give JMU a 14-3 lead.
Johnson and Wells hit the home run in the third quarter. VMI jumped offside on a third-and-7 from the JMU 38, and on the free play, Wells ran wide open along the numbers on the left side of the field.
Johnson’s pass fell to Wells, who, despite a bobble, secured the catch and ran untouched for the 62-yard score that made it 28-10.
“He’s really a tough guy,” Cignetti said. “And he had a great game [Saturday], averaged over 30 yards a catch.”
Along with the talent and toughness, Cignetti said Wells is committed. He’s seen in Wells, who after Highland Springs did a postgraduate year at Fork Union, a consistent work ethic.
Starting linebacker Kelvin Azanama, a former Monacan standout, remembered last summer after Saturday’s game. When the team’s practice field was closed at the time, Wells was part of a group that would try to jump the fence to do work.
“Antwane is a hard worker,” Azanama said. “As [Cignetti] was saying, he wants it. He has drive, he’s motivated.”
The work is paying off in a big way.
The top-ranked Dukes hope that will continue on Sunday at 6 p.m. in their playoff quarterfinal against seventh-ranked North Dakota (5-1) at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“He’s hungry. He’s a really hungry guy. That really works hard to improve,” Cignetti said. “He loves football.”
