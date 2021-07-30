Former John Marshall star Isaiah Todd drafted 31st by Washington Wizards

Since he left John Marshall High School three years ago, Isaiah Todd has played high school basketball in North Carolina, lived in a California apartment, competed in the bubble in Orlando and trained in Atlanta.
On Thursday night, Todd was drafted 31st overall by the Washington Wizards, bringing him as close to his original home as possible. Todd was born in Baltimore, and that’s where he became a basketball star.
Wearing a burgundy suit with blue stripes, Todd hosted an NBA draft watch party in Chesterfield. He grew up attending Wizards games, and when it came time to work out for NBA squads this summer, the Wizards were his second workout.
At the time, the Wizards felt like the best fit because it was the closest to home, he said. The Wizards didn’t immediately tell him their plans for the 19-year-old forward who played for the NBA G League’s inaugural select squad, Team Ignite.
Some scouts think he needs another year in the G League to develop, he said. But the idea of spending another year in the minor league doesn’t bother him.
“It would be fun man,” Todd said. “I think I could go there and really let my wings spread and be myself.”
Todd handles the ball well, especially for a player who is 6-foot-11, and he shoots well, both from the mid-range and outside the arc. During his season with Team Ignite of the G League, he shot 36% from behind the arc.
But for a player of his height, he could improve his defensive ability under the basket, opposing forwards and centers in the paint. Todd has spent the past few months lifting weights, upping his weight to 220 pounds, and working on his rebounding ability to become a better post player. He worked out for about 20 teams, he said.
Still, the combination of his height and shooting ability have caught the eye of NBA teams. Todd said he envisions himself as a stretch-4 who can do a little bit of everything.
“That’s the way the game is going right now,” Todd said.
Mock drafts predicted Todd would be taken in the mid-to-late second round, but Todd exceeded those expectations. He didn’t pay attention to the prognosticators, he said.
Earlier this year, some mock drafts didn’t even list his name. It was a stark change of pace for a player who was ranked No. 1 in the country in his class as a freshman at John Marshall.
The Draft rankings were the first time in five years that Todd’s name was near the top of a national basketball ranking. Todd has been eyeing the NBA since he was a youngster, and he was a polished freshman who understood the path he was on. He needed to get good grades, he would say, because struggling academically would derail him from his path to playing professional basketball.
After high school, Todd initially committed to Michigan but ended up signing a $500,000 contract with Team Ignite. Going pro prepared him for professional basketball and the professional basketball experience. He said he was more comfortable playing at the draft combine and speaking with coaches because he had already been in that environment.
“It prepared me well for this process, and it prepared me well for the league,” Todd said.
After the shortened season, his name shot up the draft board.
The Wizards are rebuilding after finishing 34-38 and firing coach Scott Brooks. On Thursday they traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the day Thursday. They received Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrel, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They acquired point guard Aaron Holiday from the Pacers and selected Gonzaga's Corey Kispert with the 15th pick.
Two of Todd's Ignite teammates were taken early Thursday night. Jalen Green went No. 2 overall to the Houston Rockets, and Johnathan Kuminga was taken by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 7 pick.
Netflix is planning a documentary on Team Ignite, and a film crew followed Todd throughout the night. Before each pick was announced, the lights flashed on, and the camera pointed at his face to catch his reaction if his name was called.
“It still hasn’t really hit me,” he said moments after his selection. “I just can’t wait to be back home, playing for my city and playing for where I’m from.”
