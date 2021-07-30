Former John Marshall star Isaiah Todd drafted 31st by Washington Wizards

But for a player of his height, he could improve his defensive ability under the basket, opposing forwards and centers in the paint. Todd has spent the past few months lifting weights, upping his weight to 220 pounds, and working on his rebounding ability to become a better post player. He worked out for about 20 teams, he said.

Still, the combination of his height and shooting ability have caught the eye of NBA teams. Todd said he envisions himself as a stretch-4 who can do a little bit of everything.

“That’s the way the game is going right now,” Todd said.

Mock drafts predicted Todd would be taken in the mid-to-late second round, but Todd exceeded those expectations. He didn’t pay attention to the prognosticators, he said.

Earlier this year, some mock drafts didn’t even list his name. It was a stark change of pace for a player who was ranked No. 1 in the country in his class as a freshman at John Marshall.