Former Times-Dispatch sports writer John Packett dies at 77

“Foolishness” was one of John Packett’s pet words.
Though congenial in all settings, Mr. Packett during his 40-year career as a Richmond Times-Dispatch sports reporter and writer didn’t tolerate a great deal of foolishness with work at hand. Devoted to detail, he directly and conscientiously dealt with stories.
“The consummate professional,” former Times-Dispatch sports editor Jack Berninger said of Mr. Packett.
Mr. Packett was known for his clear and unbiased approach to sports. Except when it came to the Boston Red Sox.
Mr. Packett harbored a soft spot for the team he followed for the vast majority of his years. When the Red Sox put together a five-game winning streak, Mr. Packett’s demeanor reflected it. When they skidded, he comically lamented the "foolishness," such as a debatable managerial move, a costly infield error in a one-run contest, or, most frequently, a reliever who disappointed Mr. Packett by failing to close a game.
Mr. Packett’s former colleagues at The Times-Dispatch mourned his passing Tuesday, a day after he died of complications from COVID-19 in Richmond. The feeling will likely be shared by thousands of subjects with whom he interacted through four decades as a steady presence on Richmond’s journalism scene.
“He was dedicated and knowledgeable and a genuinely nice guy,” Berninger said of Mr. Packett, who was 77 and wrote for The Times-Dispatch from 1970 to 2009.
Mr. Packett was born in the Northern Neck town of Warsaw and graduated from the University of Richmond in 1966. After a summer internship with The Times-Dispatch, he spent three years and eight months in the Navy, and then went to work full-time for Richmond’s morning newspaper.
Mr. Packett’s area of expertise was tennis. He covered numerous local and state tournaments, as well as the U.S. Open and two Davis Cup finals. Mr. Packett co-wrote a book, "Richmond: One of America's Best Tennis Towns," and in 2009 was inducted to the Richmond Tennis Association Hall of Fame.
"John was very dedicated to his tennis coverage and obviously did a wonderful job," said Lou Einwick, who directed professional tennis tournaments in Richmond from 1966-84. "His contributions were certainly great in that area."
Mr. Packett also covered Washington’s NFL team for many years, three Super Bowls, high school sports (including the final Petersburg High game of Moses Malone in 1975), college athletics, professional hockey, and the Triple-A Richmond Braves during their days with prospects Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, David Justice, Ron Gant and Mark Lemke.
In 1976, Mr. Packett was assigned to the U.S. track team’s meet in Leningrad against the Russian squad.
“John and I shared a drafty hotel room in downtown Leningrad. I'll never forget John standing on a chair trying to stuff newspaper around the window to keep the wind from blowing in,” Berninger recalled. “It didn't help, but he kept trying.”
Mr. Packett’s most indelible sports recollection, he determined in retirement, was an Armstrong-Maggie Walker football game played at City Stadium on a Thanksgiving weekend during the 1970s.
“The 20,000 seats were filled well before kickoff, and there were probably 10,000 more students and alumni surrounding the bowl,” he wrote. “The halftime show was worthy of a Super Bowl. The spectacle and pageantry of that afternoon has never left my mind.”
Mr. Packett occasionally wrote for various publications following his retirement, and in November of 2020 he authored a story for The Times-Dispatch about how the Virginia Slims Invitational of Richmond 50 years ago helped launch the women's professional tennis tour.
Mr. Packett is survived by his wife, Shirley D’Adamo Packett; two children, Genevieve Packett Dowdy (Jeffrey), Domenick Packett (Samantha); and a beloved grandson, Kylan Dowdy. The Packett family’s life, to a great extent, “revolved around The Times-Dispatch and the sports world dad was so passionate about,” said Genevieve Packett Dowdy.
She added that despite mounting health problems in recent years, Mr. Packett “was an inspiration to us with his unwillingness to let go or complain … He fought hard to the last to leave us with a legacy of love, and we couldn't be prouder of how he lived and died.”
