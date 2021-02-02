Former Times-Dispatch sports writer John Packett dies at 77

Mr. Packett was born in the Northern Neck town of Warsaw and graduated from the University of Richmond in 1966. After a summer internship with The Times-Dispatch, he spent three years and eight months in the Navy, and then went to work full-time for Richmond’s morning newspaper.

Mr. Packett’s area of expertise was tennis. He covered numerous local and state tournaments, as well as the U.S. Open and two Davis Cup finals. Mr. Packett co-wrote a book, "Richmond: One of America's Best Tennis Towns," and in 2009 was inducted to the Richmond Tennis Association Hall of Fame.

"John was very dedicated to his tennis coverage and obviously did a wonderful job," said Lou Einwick, who directed professional tennis tournaments in Richmond from 1966-84. "His contributions were certainly great in that area."

Mr. Packett also covered Washington’s NFL team for many years, three Super Bowls, high school sports (including the final Petersburg High game of Moses Malone in 1975), college athletics, professional hockey, and the Triple-A Richmond Braves during their days with prospects Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, David Justice, Ron Gant and Mark Lemke.

In 1976, Mr. Packett was assigned to the U.S. track team’s meet in Leningrad against the Russian squad.