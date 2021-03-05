Former Virginia teacher becomes the NFL’s first Black female referee

Maia Chaka’s history-making climb up the ranks as a football referee reached the pinnacle Friday when the NFL announced she has become the first Black woman to become a league official.

Chaka, a former health and physical education teach from Virginia Beach, is the second women to become an NFL referee after Sarah Thomas, who has been officiating in the league since 2015 and was on the Super Bowl crew last month.

The announcement of Chaka’s promotion was made on the Today Show.

“It didn’t really hit me until just now,” Chaka said on the broadcast. “When I saw the introduction, I’m like, ‘This is really real,’ because this is just something that we’re just always taught to work hard for. Sometimes we just don’t take time to stop and smell our own roses.

“I’ve just been grinding for so long at this, it’s just an honor to be able to join the National Football League.”

Chaka has been training with the NFL since 2014, when she and Thomas were chosen for the NFL Officiating Development Program. At the time, Chaka was splitting her time between work as a referee and as a teacher at Renaissance Academy in Virginia Beach.