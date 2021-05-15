Former VUU star Ben Wallace elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Virginia Union star Ben Wallace, who became one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history, has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball of Fame’s Class of 21, reports from the Detroit Free Press and ESPN said Saturday.
Wallace’s election will be announced Sunday with the rest of the class selected from 14 finalists named in March. The ceremony will take place in September in Springfield, Mass., and will make Wallace the first undrafted player inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Wallace played his final season of a 16-year career with the Detroit Pistons in 2012. Wallace was named the NBA defensive player of the year four times (2002, 2003, 2005 and 2006), all with the Pistons. He was also the defensive anchor for the 2004 championship. He spent nine seasons with Detroit (2002-06, and 2009-12).
He made five All-NBA teams, five all-defensive first teams and four All-Star teams.
He led the league in rebounding twice (2002 and 2003) and blocks once (2002). He also is the Pistons’ all-time leader in blocks.
Wallace will be the 22nd player in history to make the Hall of Fame after having played for the Pistons, joining other legends like Isiah Thomas, Grant Hill, Joe Dumars, Dave Bing and Dennis Rodman.
In 1,088 career games, Wallace averaged 5.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2 blocks in 29.5 minutes per game with Washington, Orlando, Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland.
A native of White Hall, Ala., Wallace played two seasons at Cuyahoga Community College, a junior college in Cleveland, before transferring to Virginia Union, a Division II school. Wallace went undrafted in 1996 and briefly spent time in Italy before signing with the Washington Bullets, with whom he spent the first three years of this NBA career.
He was traded from Orlando, along with Chucky Atkins, to the Pistons as part of the Grant Hill sign-and-trade deal in the summer of 2000.
The Pistons retired Wallace’s No. 3 jersey in 2016, and he was also inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Since Wallace retired, he hasn’t drifted far from the game. He is currently the co-owner of the G League’s Grand Rapids Drive.
In addition to Wallace, finalists for the Class of 2021 include Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Tim Hardaway Sr., Chris Webber, Marques Johnson, Michael Cooper, Jay Wright, Rick Adelman, Bill Russell (as a coach), Leta Andrews, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson and Marianne Stanley, a former Old Dominion University women’s basketball coach.
The Class of 2020 was inducted Saturday night. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett became Hall of Fame members among a group of nine. Joining the former NBA stars were 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, three-time NCAA champion coach Kim Mulkey, three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton, four-time women’s Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.