Former VUU star Ben Wallace elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Virginia Union star Ben Wallace, who became one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history, has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball of Fame’s Class of 21, reports from the Detroit Free Press and ESPN said Saturday.

Wallace’s election will be announced Sunday with the rest of the class selected from 14 finalists named in March. The ceremony will take place in September in Springfield, Mass., and will make Wallace the first undrafted player inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Wallace played his final season of a 16-year career with the Detroit Pistons in 2012. Wallace was named the NBA defensive player of the year four times (2002, 2003, 2005 and 2006), all with the Pistons. He was also the defensive anchor for the 2004 championship. He spent nine seasons with Detroit (2002-06, and 2009-12).

He made five All-NBA teams, five all-defensive first teams and four All-Star teams.

He led the league in rebounding twice (2002 and 2003) and blocks once (2002). He also is the Pistons’ all-time leader in blocks.

Wallace will be the 22nd player in history to make the Hall of Fame after having played for the Pistons, joining other legends like Isiah Thomas, Grant Hill, Joe Dumars, Dave Bing and Dennis Rodman.