Former W&M coach Jimmye Laycock among those entering Virginia hall

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023 Monday, with former William & Mary football coach Jimmye Laycock and former Virginia Tech and Virginia football stars among those selected by the organization’s board of directors and honors court committee.

Laycock led the Tribe to 249 wins, seven conference championships and 10 FCS playoff appearances through 39 years as coach of his alma mater. Former Hokies defensive back DeAngelo Hall was named first-team All-American before playing 14 NFL seasons, and former Cavaliers quarterback Shawn Moore set 41 school, ACC, and NCAA records.

Former Hampton University star Francena McCorory won three NCAA titles in the 400 meter dash and competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics as a member of the 4x400 meter relay teams. Sheila Trice-Myers finished her Christopher Newport track career with 32 All-American honors and 15 national championships.

Former Virginia star infielder Ryan Zimmerman was an All-American before playing 16 seasons for the Washington Nationals. His No. 11 jersey was retired by the team. Bob Rotanz is a former lacrosse star at Roanoke College. Jerry Ratcliffe has devoted a career to covering sports in Virginia, mostly the Cavaliers as a writer for the Charlottesville Daily Progress.

Also, the hall will present former W&M football standout Joe Montgomery with its Distinguished Virginian Award, which goes to an individual who exhibits leadership in education, athletics, business and in the community.

Induction Weekend will take place April 21-22, 2023, in Virginia Beach.