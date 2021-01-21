 Skip to main content
Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins signs one-year contract with Steelers
Seahawks Washington Football

In 16 games with Washington (14 starts), Dwayne Haskins completed 267 of 44 passes (60.1%) for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

 the associated press

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Haskins, a former first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2019 draft, was waived by Washington in late December after two tenuous seasons with the team in which he was demoted and fined by the team twice each.

Under coach Ron Rivera, Haskins was named the starter at the outset of last season but was benched after a 1-3 start and demoted to third string. Rivera, at the time, cited the wide-open race for the NFC East title as his impetus for the switch, but he later insinuated that Haskins’ work ethic was to blame.

When Haskins received a second chance late in the year, following injuries to Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, Haskins fizzled. He went 0-2 as a starter, and in between those two starts was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for partying without a mask following a loss to Seattle. During the team’s loss to Carolina the following week, he was benched again.

The next day, on Dec. 28, Haskins was cut.

In Pittsburgh, Haskins has a chance to start anew and to provide depth behind Ben Roethlisberger. Following Pittsburgh’s first-round playoff loss to Cleveland, the 38-year old Roethlisberger said he would take some time to consider whether he wanted to play another season, while acknowledging the possibility that the franchise could choose to move on from him. If he were to return to the Steelers under his current contract, it would take up a significant portion of the team’s salary cap.

Haskins’ rookie contract with Washington was fully guaranteed but included full offset. His remaining guaranteed salary still counts against Washington’s cap, but that amount is reduced by his new salary in Pittsburgh.

Panthers Washington Football

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) walking on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh
