Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins signs one-year contract with Steelers

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Haskins, a former first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2019 draft, was waived by Washington in late December after two tenuous seasons with the team in which he was demoted and fined by the team twice each.

Under coach Ron Rivera, Haskins was named the starter at the outset of last season but was benched after a 1-3 start and demoted to third string. Rivera, at the time, cited the wide-open race for the NFC East title as his impetus for the switch, but he later insinuated that Haskins’ work ethic was to blame.

When Haskins received a second chance late in the year, following injuries to Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, Haskins fizzled. He went 0-2 as a starter, and in between those two starts was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for partying without a mask following a loss to Seattle. During the team’s loss to Carolina the following week, he was benched again.

The next day, on Dec. 28, Haskins was cut.