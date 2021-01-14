Four Alabama stars declare for NFL draft

Four stars from Alabama’s national championship team, including Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Mac Jones, are leaving early to enter the NFL draft.
Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and defensive lineman Christian Barmore announced their intentions to leave on Thursday — all are considered potential first-round picks.
Jones arrived as a skinny recruit along with much more heralded prospect Tua Tagovailoa, a No. 5 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins last season. Both played behind Jalen Hurts, now with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“It’s just been a great journey,” said Jones, who finished third in the Heisman voting.
There also are several Alabama seniors considered first-round picks, including Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, All-America tailback Najee Harris and Outland Trophy winner left tackle Alex Leatherwood.
Jones put together the most prolific season of any Tide quarterback in his only full season as starter. He was college football’s most efficient passer and also led the nation with 4,500 passing yards and a 77.4% completion rate.
He said he is ready for the next step.
“Coach (Nick) Saban’s been educating all of us since we stepped on campus so we’re very aware of how the draft works and things like that,” Jones said. “And we all want to play in the NFL.”
Jones passed for 41 touchdowns and had just four interceptions. The quarterback had one of his best performances in the national championship game win over Ohio State.
He competed 36 of 45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns in the 52-24 win. Jones won both the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Surtain was a unanimous All-American, Jim Thorpe Award winner and Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year. A shutdown cornerback, he allowed 25 receiving yards or fewer nine times entering the championship game.
“Since I was a kid, my lifelong dream was to play in the NFL,” said Surtain, whose father Patrick Surtain Sr. is a former NFL player.
Barmore was the defensive MVP of the national title game, where he had a sack and a pair of tackles for loss. Barmore led the team with eight sacks and had three pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
Waddle returned in a limited capacity in the title game after missing much of the season with an ankle injury that required surgery. But he had been one of the Tide’s most dynamic players as a receiver and punt returner.