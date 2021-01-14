Four Alabama stars declare for NFL draft

“Coach (Nick) Saban’s been educating all of us since we stepped on campus so we’re very aware of how the draft works and things like that,” Jones said. “And we all want to play in the NFL.”

Jones passed for 41 touchdowns and had just four interceptions. The quarterback had one of his best performances in the national championship game win over Ohio State.

He competed 36 of 45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns in the 52-24 win. Jones won both the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Surtain was a unanimous All-American, Jim Thorpe Award winner and Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year. A shutdown cornerback, he allowed 25 receiving yards or fewer nine times entering the championship game.

“Since I was a kid, my lifelong dream was to play in the NFL,” said Surtain, whose father Patrick Surtain Sr. is a former NFL player.

Barmore was the defensive MVP of the national title game, where he had a sack and a pair of tackles for loss. Barmore led the team with eight sacks and had three pass breakups and three forced fumbles.