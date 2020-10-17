Fourth-quarter miscues doom UVA in loss to Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Virginia football team put itself in position to win Saturday night.
The Cavaliers used three quarterbacks to make up for missing starter Brennan Armstrong. They had increased production on special teams, generating decent return yardage. UVA even eclipsed 200 yards rushing in an ACC game for the first time since 2018.
Despite a better effort and a tie game early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers (1-3, 1-3 ACC) were unable to avoid the key errors that cost them in the previous three weeks. The result was a 40-23 loss to Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2).
A program that takes pride in “unbroken growth” finds itself on its first three-game losing streak since it lost its final four games of the 2017-18 season.
“There’s not much that’s normal or typical right now, and I don’t see what’s happening currently as a continuation of where we’ve been,” coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “This is more now a reestablishing, a resetting, and quite frankly, refinding and identifying what this particularly team can be skilled at, how we have success.”
Sticking with its trend from the first three weeks, UVA again started from behind and took multiple possessions to ease into the action. The Cavaliers allowed Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons to march down the field on their first drive. Hartman threw a perfect strike to A.T. Terry for a 40-yard touchdown.
Less than two minutes into the game, Wake Forest led 7-0.
A quick UVA three-and-out and a short punt into the wind gave Wake Forest the ball at its 48. Hartman again dialed up the long ball, finding Jacquarri Roberson for a 49-yard gain. Kenneth Walker III pounded the ball into the end zone from 3 yards out.
Less than four minutes into the game, Virginia trailed 14-0.
That’s when the Cavaliers started to lean on a three-quarterback system. With Brennan Armstrong out, Lindell Stone received the starting nod. Keytaon Thompson and Iraken Armstead both took snaps as well, primarily acting as running threats.
UVA stopped the bleeding and scored its first points in a first quarter this fall, with Brian Delaney’s 32-yard field goal. The drive was sparked by 27 rushing yards from Thompson, a quarterback transfer from Mississippi State.
“It felt pretty good, just getting back there and getting to talk to the guys in the huddle; it’s fun,” Thompson, who has played receiver this fall, said about playing at quarterback. “I kind of miss it a little bit.”
Armstead opened the second quarter with the first touchdown of his career as he raced 4 yards to the left pylon on a designed run. That touchdown drive featured 32 rushing yards from Armstead and pulled the Cavaliers to 14-10.
The teams traded a pair of short field goals before the Cavaliers added a touchdown on a 15-yard run by Wayne Taulapapa. Virginia and Wake Forest entered halftime tied at 20.
Both teams traded field goals again in a defensive second half before mistakes undid Virginia.
Delaney made a 42-yard field goal to tie the game at 23 with 13:28 left in the fourth quarter.
Momentum quickly unraveled for the Cavaliers.
Walker took a handoff to the left side of UVA’s defense, made cornerback Nick Grant miss and outraced everyone to the end zone for a 75-yard go-ahead touchdown. The Deacons led 30-23.
“We always emphasize explosive plays,” nose tackle Jowon Briggs said.
After the extra point, the Deacons pooched a kickoff toward UVA running back Perris Jones. The sophomore never gained control of the ball, fumbling it forward around the 20-yard line. Wake Forest’s coverage unit arrived as Jones put the ball on the turf, and the Deacons won the battle for possession.
The fumble recovery turned into Walker’s third rushing touchdown of the night. He reached the end zone from 9 yards out when he took a snap out of a wildcat formation and waited for his blockers to create a hole.
Wake Forest led 37-23. The Deacons scored 14 points in 96 seconds of game time, turning a tie score into a commanding lead. A missed tackle and a fumble cost the Cavaliers dearly.
UVA’s comeback efforts were futile. Stone tossed his second interception of the day with a little more than 7 minutes left, giving Wake Forest a short field leading by 14. The Deacons added a field goal to lead 40-23.
Virginia 3 17 0 3 — 23
Wake Forest 14 6 3 17 — 40
First Quarter
WF—A.Perry 40 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 13:08.
WF—K.Walker 3 run (Sciba kick), 11:16.
UVA—FG Delaney 32, 6:59.
Second Quarter
UVA—Armstead 4 run (Delaney kick), 14:56.
WF—FG Sciba 32, 12:35.
UVA—FG Delaney 29, 8:26.
WF—FG Sciba 25, 5:04.
UVA—Taulapapa 15 run (Delaney kick), 1:49.
Third Quarter
WF—FG Sciba 38, :26.
Fourth Quarter
UVA—FG Delaney 42, 13:28.
WF—K.Walker 75 run (Sciba kick), 13:14.
WF—K.Walker 9 run (Sciba kick), 11:38.
WF—FG Sciba 44, 5:36.
UVA WF
First downs 27 18
Rushes-yards 38-218 42-174
Passing 202 309
Comp-Att-Int 25-45-2 16-27-0
Return Yards 136 8
Punts-Avg. 4-45.0 5-47.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-52 12-119
Time of Possession 32:52 27:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing–Virginia, Thompson 10-71, Taulapapa 10-68, Armstead 6-46, Simpson 5-24, Kemp 2-12, Stone 3-7, T.Kelly 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 9). Wake Forest, K.Walker 23-128, Beal-Smith 14-58, Hartman 5-(minus 12).
Passing–Virginia, Armstead 1-3-0-9, Stone 24-42-2-193. Wake Forest, Hartman 16-27-0-309.
Receiving–Virginia, Kemp 9-68, T.Kelly 5-26, Jana 4-48, Poljan 4-46, Taulapapa 2-11, Simpson 1-3. Wake Forest, Roberson 7-126, Greene 4-73, A.Perry 2-53, Morin 1-32, Whiteheart 1-15, Chapman 1-10.
Missed Field Goals–Virginia, Delaney 36.