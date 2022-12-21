Franco Harris, Steeler who caught Immaculate Reception, dies

PITTSBURGH — The ball fluttered in the air, and all but one of the 22 players on the Three Rivers Stadium turf on that cold December day 50 years ago essentially stopped.

Franco Harris never did.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back kept right on going, the instincts that carried him through his life both on and off the field during his Hall of Fame career taking over, shifting the perception of a moribund franchise and a reeling region in the process.

The Steelers rarely won before his arrival in 1972. From the moment he made his shoe-top grab — eternally known as the “Immaculate Reception” — and scored the winning touchdown in a 13-7 win over the Oakland Raiders in an AFC divisional playoff game, they rarely lost.

Mr. Harris, whose heads-up thinking authored the most iconic play in NFL history, died Wednesday at 72. Mr. Harris’ son, Dok, said his father died overnight. No cause of death was given.

His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that provided the jolt that helped transform the Steelers from also-rans into the NFL’s elite, and three days before Pittsburgh is scheduled to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of its game against Las Vegas.

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation,” team President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many.”

Even in retirement, Mr. Harris remained a fixture in the community and a team whose standard of excellence began with a young kid from New Jersey who saw the ball in the air and kept on running. It wasn’t uncommon for Mr. Harris to stop by the Steelers’ practice facility to chat with players who weren’t even born before his fateful play.

“I just admire and love the man,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, a former William & Mary player. “There’s so much to be learned from him in terms of how he conducted himself, how he embraced the responsibilities of being Franco for Steeler Nation, for this community ... He embraced it all and did it with such grace and class and patience and time for people.”

Mr. Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with the Steelers in the 1970s, a dynasty that began in earnest when Mr. Harris decided to keep running during that last-second heave by Pittsburgh quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

With Pittsburgh trailing 7-6 and facing fourth-and-10 from its own 40-yard line and 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Bradshaw drifted back and threw deep to running back Frenchy Fuqua. Fuqua and Oakland defensive back Jack Tatum collided, sending the ball careening back toward midfield in the direction of Mr. Harris. Game officials weren’t sure who deflected the pass; replays were inconclusive.

While nearly everyone else on the field stopped, Mr. Harris kept his legs churning, snatching the ball just inches above the turf near the Oakland 45, then outracing several stunned Raiders defenders to give the Steelers their first playoff victory some four decades after founder Art Rooney Sr. brought the still-fledgling NFL to western Pennsylvania.

“That play really represents our teams of the ’70s,” Mr. Harris said after the “Immaculate Reception” was voted the greatest play in the league’s first 100 years in 2020.

While the Steelers fell the next week to unbeaten Miami in the AFC championship game, Pittsburgh was on its way to becoming the dominant team of the 1970s, twice winning back-to-back Super Bowls, first after the 1974 and 1975 seasons and again after the 1978 and 1979 seasons.

Mr. Harris, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound workhorse from Penn State, found himself in the center of it all. He churned for a then-record 158 yards rushing and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 16-6 victory over Minnesota in Super Bowl IX on his way to winning the game’s Most Valuable Player award. He scored at least once in three of the four Super Bowls he played in, and his 354 career yards rushing on the NFL’s biggest stage remains a record nearly four decades after his retirement.

Born in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 7, 1950, Mr. Harris played collegiately at Penn State, where his primary job was to open holes for backfield mate Lydell Mitchell. The Steelers, in the final stages of a rebuild led by Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll, saw enough in Harris to make him the 13th overall pick in the 1972 draft.

“When (Noll) drafted Franco Harris, he gave the offense heart, he gave it discipline, he gave it desire, he gave it the ability to win a championship in Pittsburgh,” Steelers Hall of Fame wide receiver Lynn Swann said of his frequent roommate on road trips.

Mr. Harris’ impact on the Steelers was immediate. He was NFL’s rookie of the year in 1972 after rushing for a then-team-rookie record 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Steelers reached the postseason for just the second time.

Eight times he topped 1,000 yards rushing in a season, including five times while playing a 14-game schedule. He piled up an additional 1,556 yards rushing and 16 rushing touchdowns in the playoffs, both second all-time behind Emmitt Smith.

Reflecting on Harris’ legacy on Tuesday, before Harris’ passing, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called it “an honor to be in proximity to it, to know the man involved.”

Mr. Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich, and son Dok.