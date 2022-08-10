Frisbee sets franchise mark with 13 strikeouts in Flying Squirrels' loss

PORTLAND, Maine — Right-hander Matt Frisbee set a single-game franchise record with 13 strikeouts in the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 1-0 loss in 10 innings to the Portland SeaDogs in an Eastern League game on Wednesday night.

Frisbee pitched six innings and allowed only one hit, a fourth-inning single by rehabbing Boston Red Sox outfielder Kike Hernandez. Frisbee’s 13 strikeouts passed the previous franchise mark of 12 set twice in 2011 by Eric Surkamp and once in 2012 by Mike Kickham.

Frisbee threw 100 pitches, 67 for strikes. He struck out eight SeaDogs swinging, four looking and one on a foul tip. He struck out five in a row beginning with the final out of the third, and ended his night with a flourish by striking out the side in the sixth.

Portland (21-14) won the game on a walk-off single by Tyler Dearden off Ryan Walker (6-2). The Flying Squirrels (11-22) were held to four hits, two singles apiece by Tristan Peters and Armani Smith.