Virginia Tech center Grant Basile scored 33 points against Boston College last week.

He had another 33-point outing at Notre Dame last weekend.

On Wednesday night, it will be Georgia Tech's turn to try to stop him as the Hokies will visit the Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a game that will be televised by the ACC Network.

Basile is averaging 24.3 points in his past six games. His 33-point outings in last week's loss to BC and the win at Notre Dame were season highs for the Wright State graduate transfer.

"He's scoring in bunches and doing it both inside and outside," Hokies coach Mike Young said this week on the ACC's video conference.

The Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) are averaging 81.5 points in the past six games. They are 4-2 in this stretch.

"We've taken a real leap forward here offensively," said Young, whose team scored 42 points in the paint at Notre Dame. "The ball's getting from one side to the other side to the third side on a number of occasions. … Spacing's been really good. We really need to score the ball in the post, and we have the ability to do that."

The Hokies have shot better than 50% from the field in five of the past six games.

"They run a lot of great actions," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "You're going to have to guard."

The Hokies, who beat Notre Dame 93-87 last weekend, hope to be stingier at Georgia Tech (9-16, 2-13). The Hokies have allowed an average of 82.3 points the past four games.

"We didn't play nearly as well defensively [at Notre Dame] as we expected to," Young said. "Makes me sick to my stomach to think you've got to outscore somebody. We had to do that.

"We've got to put both ends together and play better defensively."

This will be the Hokies' third straight game against one of their fellow ACC also-rans.

Since knocking off Miami in early January, Georgia Tech has gone on a 1-10 skid. That slide includes a loss at Louisville, which does not have any other ACC wins.

The Yellow Jackets have played a bit better of late, though. They beat Notre Dame 70-68 last week on a Lance Terry tip-in at the buzzer. They fell 71-70 at Wake Forest last weekend, with Tyree Appleby making two free throws with 2.3 seconds left to give Wake the win.

Georgia Tech ranks 13th in the ACC in scoring offense (67.3 ppg).

"The biggest thing is we've gotten 70 the last two games," Pastner said. "We've just got to continue to try to get to 70. If you get to 70, you give yourself a chance to win."

Miles Kelly averages 12.7 points for the Yellow Jackets, while Deebo Coleman averages 9.3 points. Terry, a Gardner-Webb transfer, averages 8.8 points. South Alabama transfer Ja'von Franklin averages 8.3 points.

Basile leads the Hokies with a 16.3 points average overall. Sean Pedulla averages 15.6 points and Justyn Mutts 13.3

Georgia Tech ranks 10th in the ACC in scoring defense (71 ppg).

"For the most part, we've been good defensively," Pastner said. "Our saving grace has been offensive rebounding. That's been really good for us."