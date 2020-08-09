Girls lacrosse returned to central Virginia on Saturday with the Champions Cup three months after its high school season was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Lee Corrigan, whose Corrigan Sports Enterprises organized the event, estimated that as many as 5,000 players came through River City Sportsplex on a staggered schedule. While many teams were from Virginia or neighboring states, others came from Georgia and Illinois for the chance to play.
All players and participants had their temperatures taken before being allowed into the complex. Common areas required masks and social distancing. Families were encouraged to limit their numbers in the audience.
The boys tournament, Summer Rumble, ran earlier in the week with a similar model with about half of its usual participants.
Corrigan — who serves on Maryland’s return-to-play Sports Advisory Group — emphasized the importance of taking precautions as competition returns.
“It’s back to being a responsible person during COVID,” Corrigan said. “We can’t afford to do a crappy job because the spotlight is going to be on us. If we do a good job, we’re helping the rest of the people in our industry, and that’s the goal.”
With Division I and II coaches barred from traveling, the tournament also had to adapt as a recruiting resource.
The tournament took the form of a showcase where each team had an opportunity to play four games each. Each game was recorded and will be given to coaches and players without charge.
But for many of the players, the Champions Cup was simply a chance to get back on the field.
Yellow Jackets South boasts an impressive roster of local talent. Each then-sophomore on the 2019 All-Metro first unit plays for the team: Kate Miller, Ashley Karn, Kerry Nease, Hanna Pawela and Ellie Horner.
Now rising seniors, each has committed to a D-I program. Miller (Virginia) and Karn (VCU) will stay in the state.
The team’s coach, Sherman Horner, said the team began full practices with the start of Phase Three. The weather then took another handful of potential meetings.
“I’ve been talking a lot with these girls about is just gratitude,” Horner said. “… Being able to get out of the house, be with their friends, practice, it really has brought them closer and made them appreciate the moment a lot more.”
But the Yellow Jackets hardly walked onto the field just happy to be there — they came to compete.
They won all of their games throughout the day, including the finale against Major League Lacrosse out of Ohio. Fireworks went off in the final minute — the game had been briefly delayed because of weather — but the Yellow Jackets held on to win 10-5 through the lights show.
Miller, who was named the 2019 player of the year after becoming Atlee’s leading scorer in only two seasons, couldn’t say how many goals or assists she had throughout the day. But she echoed her coach in saying how good it felt to be playing lacrosse again.
“We’ve really learned not to take lacrosse for granted anymore. Being with these girls after playing together for years, now, it’s really special. I don’t think I’ll ever forget this moment,” Miller said.
