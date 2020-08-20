Golf roundup: English among three tied for PGA lead in playoffs opener

NORTON, Mass. — Harris English made the difficult look easy Thursday in The Northern Trust, just like he has done all year to even reach this position in the PGA Tour’s postseason.
Facing the tough stretch on the back nine of the TPC Boston to start his round, English hit 5-iron on the 11th and 12th holes, both of them to about 8 feet for birdies. He followed with two long birdie putts to run his streak to four, and finished at 7-under 64.
By the end of the opening round, English shared the lead with Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis and Russell Henley, who finished with a tap-in eagle.
Good starts were important to so many in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The top 70 from the 122-man field (three players have withdrawn) move on to next week for another $9.5 million event. The goal then is to reach the top 30 for the Tour Championship and its $15 million prize to the winner.
Tiger Woods opened with a 68 with five birdies over his last 10 holes.
Of the top 11 players who were separated by one shot after the first round, five of them began the week outside the top 70.
Olson winds her way
to top of Ladies’ British
TROON, Scotland — Fences blew over behind Alena Sharp as she warmed up for her 6.30 a.m. start.
Nelly Korda’s opening drive went 187 yards, and the fierce wind meant she had a hard time just walking the first three holes.
Buffeted by a gust on the 11th green, Lexi Thompson stepped back from a bogey putt, looked at her caddie, and had a wry laugh.
The opening round of the first women’s major of a pandemic-affected year was a slog for many of the world’s biggest names in the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon.
For Amy Olson, though, it was a stroll.
Olson was the only player to shoot below 70 in what some said was a four-club wind, her 4-under 67 earning her a three-stroke lead.
Only two others in the 144-player field — Sophia Popov and Marina Alex — shot under par, both with rounds of 70.
Bertsch has four-shot lead
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Shane Bertsch shot his second straight 7-under 64 to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge.
Tied for the first-round lead with Tom Lehman, Bertsch had nine birdies and two bogeys in the first of two 54-hole events at Big Cedar Lodge.
Bernhard Langer had a 64 to move into a tie for second at 10 under with Kenny Perry (65) and Wes Short Jr. (66).