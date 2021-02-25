Golf roundup: Simpson, Fitzpatrick share first-round lead in WGC event

BRADENTON, Fla. — Webb Simpson ran off three straight late birdies for a share of the lead Thursday in the Workday Championship. Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau ran up some big numbers.
Simpson matched Matthew Fitzpatrick with a 6-under 66 at The Concession in the World Golf Championships event moved from Mexico City to Florida because of COVID-19 circumstances.
Simpson’s finishing stretch included a wedge to 2 feet, a 30-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and a two-putt birdie from 40 feet on the par-5 17th.
Fitzpatrick, who contended last week at Riviera, played bogey-free on the Jack Nicklaus design that had never been used for a PGA Tour event.
“Very pleased with the start,” Simpson said. “I was happy to see tough tee shots with trouble, really stepping up and making good swings.
“And made a lot of putts today,” he added, “so that was a good feeling.”
Johnson had his first Sunday round over par in a year when he shot 72 last week while in contention. The start at this World Golf Championship was even worse.
The world’s No. 1 player drove left into the trees on 18, then failed to get up-and-down to take double bogey. He made another double bogey on No. 5 with a tee shot into the water.
Johnson wasn’t alone in his struggles. DeChambeau also shot a 77, with his big trouble coming on the 16th. After a tee shot into the water, he ended up with a triple bogey.
Sorenstam returns, fires 3-over 75
ORLANDO, Fla. — Annika Sorenstam doesn’t remember golf being this difficult.
She still managed plenty of smiles when the most dominant player of her era played her first LPGA Tour event in more than 12 years. With one birdie and one bad hole, Sorenstam had a 3-over 75 in the LPGA Gainbridge on her home course at Lake Nona.
“It seems a little bit more stressful, this kind of golf,” she said.
Sorenstam was 10 shots behind Lydia Ko, who opened with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead.
But then, this week isn’t about Sorenstam adding to her 72 career victories or even starting a comeback at age 50. The LPGA Tour came to her home course and she wanted to play.
With tee shots that more often than not found the fairway, it didn’t seem like Sorenstam had been away from the LPGA Tour since Nov. 23, 2008, when she retired after a three-win season to start a family.
It was the rest of the game that felt so foreign.
“I could have been more aggressive on the putts, I could have been more aggressive on iron shots,” she said. “I’m at a point in my life that it’s not automatic. It’s not a pin-seeker the way it was. Now it’s more a green-seeker. I did OK. A little more stressful golf, but overall, it’s fun.”
Gainey holds lead
in Puerto Rico
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Tommy Gainey birdied five of the last seven holes at breezy Grand Reserve for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.
Gainey, who won his lone PGA Tour title in 2012, had a one-stroke lead over Rafael Campos, Robert Garrigus, Taylor Pendrith, Lee Hodges, Greg Chalmers, Fabian Gomez and Brandon Wu.