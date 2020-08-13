Golf roundup: Threesome top leader board at PGA event

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Varner started the parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour

Hoge and Sloan, playing together, followed suit later in the round, Hoge also matched his career low on tour, while Sloan’s score set his personal best.

There were 33 players on the course who had not finished when the round was suspended due to bad weather.

Hoge looked like he might have a shot at 59 after he went eagle-birdie on the 15th and 16th holes to reach 9 under. But he missed a 10-footer for birdie on the 17th before his only bogey on No. 18 to drop into the tie.

Sloan had birdies on the 16th and 17th holes and had a chance at 9-under to take the lead alone, but came up short on a 15-foot birdie try on the final hole.

The trio were two shots in front of Harris English (64). A large group was at 5-under led by former Masters champion Patrick Reed.