Golf roundup: Threesome top leader board at PGA event

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Varner started the parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour
Hoge and Sloan, playing together, followed suit later in the round, Hoge also matched his career low on tour, while Sloan’s score set his personal best.
There were 33 players on the course who had not finished when the round was suspended due to bad weather.
Hoge looked like he might have a shot at 59 after he went eagle-birdie on the 15th and 16th holes to reach 9 under. But he missed a 10-footer for birdie on the 17th before his only bogey on No. 18 to drop into the tie.
Sloan had birdies on the 16th and 17th holes and had a chance at 9-under to take the lead alone, but came up short on a 15-foot birdie try on the final hole.
The trio were two shots in front of Harris English (64). A large group was at 5-under led by former Masters champion Patrick Reed.
Five share lead at Senior Players
AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season.
“Didn’t hit it all that good, though. I scraped it around, got it up-and-down a lot,” Stricker said. “But a good score certainly.”
Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Wes Short Jr. and Rod Pampling joined Stricker atop the leaderboard on Firestone Country Club’s South Course.
Paul Broadhurst was the only other player to break par, shooting 69. Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer were at even-par 70 with Duffy Waldorf, Robert Karlsson and Kenny Perry.
Kang eyes third straight LPGA win
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Danielle Kang started her bid for a third straight win on the LPGA Tour with an even-par 71 in the first round of the Ladies Scottish Open, leaving Kang four shots off the clubhouse lead held by Nicole Broch Larsen.
Kang bounced back from bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4 by making birdie at the par-5 10th and then the last hole.
Kang has made a fast start to the LPGA Tour’s resumption following the coronavirus outbreak, winning back-to-back titles at the Drive On Championship and the Marathon Classic over the last two weeks to climb to No. 2 in the world ranking.
Broch Larsen made six birdies in total, including on the final two holes, for a 65 that put her a stroke clear of five players.
If Kang wins this week, she would become the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win three consecutive events on the LPGA Tour.