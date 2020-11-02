13-year-old Talon Dingledine becomes youngest golfer to win Stonehenge club championship

Ray finished third, and Quint placed fifth.

“It was pretty impressive,” Ray said of his younger son’s feat. “Nobody could really believe it.”

Quint is an accomplished player at Monacan, and recently committed to compete collegiately at Lafayette College. Ray, who played at William & Mary, introduced his sons to the game at a young age. A supportive community at Stonehenge has played a major role in both Quint and Talon's development, Ray said.

"In our little circle of Stonehenge, they've built a bit of notoriety so that everyone always wants to stop and talk to them, see how they're doing, when's their next tournament and all that kind of stuff," Ray said.

"All the membership here have just been so supportive of both of them, it's helped them a ton."

Talon has played with Quint and his friends since Talon was roughly 6 years old, and has practiced with the high school team since about sixth grade. Ray said Quint, the favorite heading into the Club Championship, took the loss the hardest.

“They’re obviously competitive,” Ray said with a chuckle. “To lose to his Dad and his brother, it was a pretty rough weekend for him.”