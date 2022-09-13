Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron, Vijay Singh to play in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron and Vijay Singh will be part of the field for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which will be Oct. 20-23 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, tournament officials announced Tuesday.

Langer won the 2017 and 2021 tournaments. His victory last year made him the oldest PGA TOUR Champions winner (64 years, 1 month, 27 days). He’s since won the 2022 Chubb Classic. He’s ranked eighth in the standings for the Charles Schwab Cup, which he’s won six times. Langer has won 43 TOUR Champions events.

McCarron won the first Charity Classic in 2016. He won the Schwab Cup in 2019 and has 11 TOUR Champions wins.

Singh, like Langer, is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

With a field of 72 players and a $2.2 million purse, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of three PGA TOUR Champions playoff events that will determine the Schwab Cup champion. The field will be reduced to 54 the following week.

The Charity Classic’s three rounds will be televised on the Golf Channel Friday through Sunday from 7-9:30 p.m.

The tournament has helped to generate more than $7.3 million for nonprofits in Richmond and its surrounding counties since its debut in 2016, according to organizers.