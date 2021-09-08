Chesapeake's Williams leads after one round at Senior Open of Virginia

Chesapeake’s David Williams Jr. recorded a 5-under 67 to jump out to a two-shot lead after the first round of the Senior Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club in Chesterfield on Wednesday.

Scott Bemberis, playing on his home course, slotted in second after shooting 3-under 69.

Eight players were tied for third at 2-under 70, including defending champion Matt Sughrue and past winners Buck Brittain and Rich Schuller.

Williams, a member at Greenbrier Country Club and a longtime golf instructor, eagled the second hole and tallied seven birdies in a round that included a weather delay.